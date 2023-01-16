Read full article on original website
WTHI
Crews battle southern Terre Haute garage fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Tuesday afternoon fire in Terre Haute destroyed an attached garage. It happened at a house near Springhill and Richmond. When our crew arrived, the garage and a pickup truck were in flames. There's no word yet on what started the fire. We will bring...
WTHI
Local salon taking donations, after one of its stylists lost their home in apartment fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ten residents lost their homes, following an apartment fire in Terre Haute. We now have details on how you can help one of the residents in need. You may recall, the fire happened on Locust Street early Sunday morning. The two-story building contained seven apartments.
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for water line repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of some major roads in Terre Haute will be closing for a few days. The intersection of 25th and Poplar will be closed starting on Friday morning. Indiana American Water will be doing repairs in the area. The intersection is expected to reopen...
Bloomington apartment fire leaves 40 people displaced
A four story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday on the 500 block of north Lincoln, displacing 40 residents
2-car wreck shuts down northbound lanes on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A serious 2-car crash shut down the northbound lanes on US 41 just before 7:00 pm Thursday. The accident happened near the intersection of US 41 and 7th Street in Terre Haute. One person was taken to a nearby hospital. We have a crew on location and will provide updates […]
WTHI
"We really are trying..." Wabash Valley seeing effects of veterinarian shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Good help is hard to come by in the pet care industry. That's as a nationwide veterinarian shortage creeps its way into the Wabash Valley. Megan Holscher Bilyeu is the practice manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. She said they've been looking for another vet for the last five years. Because they are short-staffed, the clinic hasn't taken in any new clients. Current staff sometimes has to work on a double-booked schedule.
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
WTHI
Terre Haute Regional Airport updates will bring economic growth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport has been working on revamping its facility since 2017. Here is what has been accomplished. The airport has mainly focused on revamping buildings and other structures on campus. Officials reported that they have updated terminal box hangars, runway configuration, and the main airport building itself.
Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
Terre Haute Humane Society operating above capacity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently operating above capacity. The Assistant Director of the shelter believes the rising costs of dog food, cat litter, and other supplies, in addition to the expense of vet care and vaccinations, could contribute to the high population. The shelter works diligently to move […]
WTHI
Lilly Endowment grant to help preserve historic Terre Haute church
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from Lilly Endowment will help preserve and restore historic churches in the Hoosier state. The Indiana Landmarks' Sacred Places program received a $10 million donation. The United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute was among the first congregations selected for the program. The building...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No Injuries in Vacant Home Friday Night Fire on North Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Fighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the evening of January 13, 2023. Firefighters received the call at 7:32 PM. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, located at 1101 N. Vermilion Street. Firefighters quickly...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Danville man asks for traffic stop review
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
WTHI
"Defintely something that is needed..." Vigo County looks to add an additional court
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- An additional court could be added in Vigo County. On Wednesday, the Indiana House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code passed House Bill 1114. The bill adds several courts and magistrates to various counties across the state, including Vigo. In the bill, Vigo County is requesting...
WTHI
Wabash Valley hospital works to fight the opioid crisis
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County Community Hospital is taking steps to solve the opioid crisis in the Wabash Valley. It announced the start of a new program aimed at treating opioid addiction. It's called "Vital 4 Life." Patients follow a medically assisted treatment plan and also get behavioral...
wamwamfm.com
Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course
A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
WTHI
Project Hope offering spay and neuter assistance
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you need help in caring for your pet, there's an opportunity this weekend for you. Project Hope is hosting a spay and neuter appointment sign up this Saturday. It's at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. It's open to low-income pet owners.
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
