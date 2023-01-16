The Elizabethtown City Council voted to amend the alcohol policy for Pritchard Community Center last night. “This opens the potential and possibilities for alcohol other than just private rentals. Private rentals right now is something like a wedding or reception or anything like that. But if there’s any other events that were open to the public yet, ticketed, we would have the potential to have those events with alcohol down at Pritchard., said Elizabethtown Director Of Parks And Recreation Seth Breitner. The order was approved by the City Council. These changes are specific to Pritchard Community Center and does not change policies at any of the other parks.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO