wxbc1043.com

Hardinsburg City Council-Special Called Meeting

1/17/2023—The Hardinsburg City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance increasing water disconnect fees at a Special Called Meeting Tuesday evening. The disconnect fee will be $100.00. To reconnect water services on the same day by 12:00 noon, the fee is $70.00. The regular reconnect fee is $35.00.
quicksie983.com

Elizabethtown City Council Amends Pritchard Alcohol Policy

The Elizabethtown City Council voted to amend the alcohol policy for Pritchard Community Center last night. “This opens the potential and possibilities for alcohol other than just private rentals. Private rentals right now is something like a wedding or reception or anything like that. But if there’s any other events that were open to the public yet, ticketed, we would have the potential to have those events with alcohol down at Pritchard., said Elizabethtown Director Of Parks And Recreation Seth Breitner. The order was approved by the City Council. These changes are specific to Pritchard Community Center and does not change policies at any of the other parks.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wxbc1043.com

Cloverport City Council

1/16/2023—The status of the Volunteer Fire Department was the main topic of discussion at the regular meeting of the Cloverport City Council Monday evening. The department is currently inactive. The state has set a deadline of January 19 for the department to have a Chief and a minimum roster of thirteen volunteers. Harold Parente and Zachary Lucas addressed the Council and said they were interested in being Chief. Mayor Candy Weatherholt said two other individuals had shown interest. Hardinsburg Fire Chief Nathan Smith said his department will offer their assistance. The Council will have a Special Called Meeting Thursday, January 19, at 6:00pm to address the situation.
CLOVERPORT, KY
Wave 3

3 dead in Bullitt County house fire

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department confirmed three people have died from a house fire. Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood, and her daughter, 6-year-old Haisley Heath, died in Thursday morning’s fire. The identity of the third victim is unable to be...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Hardin County Water District 2 Warns Consumers Of Third Party Website Payments

Hardin County Water District 2 is warning consumers to not use a third party website for payments. According to the water district, if you search for Hardin County Water District 2 to make your payment you might see a link for doxo.com. This website is not affiliated with the water district and payments made there cannot be guaranteed to be received on time. To make your payments online go directly to https://hcwd2.org and click the Pay My Bill link.
WBKR

Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague

Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Former New Albany housing properties await new development

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Both the former Beechwood Neighborhood and Riverview Tower in southern Indiana are now vacant lots with only rubble remaining. The two former low-income housing properties in New Albany have been demolished over the past several months, clearing the way for new development on both properties.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

1 killed in collision with semi tractor-trailer on I-264 near Brownsboro Road early Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after crashing head-on into a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. The early investigation indicates that the driver of a red car traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the median."
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Huge fire in Leitchfield destroys large barn containing dump truck, tractor

A dump truck, tractor and several other expensive pieces of farm equipment were destroyed in a large fire on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 10:45, the Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to a large barn fire in the 700 block of Grayson Springs Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a spacious barn fully engulfed in flames.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wxbc1043.com

Sven Capps

Sven Capps, age 88 of Falls of Rough, KY died January 17, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Dixie Dean Capps of Falls of Rough, KY; a son, Michael Anthony Capps of Whites Creek, TN; one daughter, Natasha Lind Paulsen of Owensboro, KY; 3 grandchildren; one sister Sandra Reinhardt of Whites Creek, TN; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Friday, 3:30 – 6 PM with a sharing of memories at 6 PM. Graveside services will be held at Springhill Cemetery in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM.
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Radcliff Restaurant Fire

The Radcliff Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Monday night. “We got called to Lee’s Famous Recipe, 178 South Dixie Boulevard here in Radcliff. Crews from both stations responded. The fire looks to be electrical in nature. However, it’s still under investigation because it was a large electrical junction box there that was on fire. However, everything was on the outside of the building. Nothing breached the inside walls so everything was exterior.” said Radcliff Deputy Fire Marshall Tommy Crane. No new information was available as to when the restaurant would reopen.
RADCLIFF, KY
vincennespbs.org

Welfare check in Jasper leads to arrest

A Dubois County man who was said to have caused disturbances was jailed Tuesday. Jasper Police were called to a welfare check regarding a man slumped over a steering wheel of a parked truck on Cathy Lane. The man was 27-year-old Steven Lang from the town of Birdseye. Police say...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

