wxbc1043.com
Hardinsburg City Council-Special Called Meeting
1/17/2023—The Hardinsburg City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance increasing water disconnect fees at a Special Called Meeting Tuesday evening. The disconnect fee will be $100.00. To reconnect water services on the same day by 12:00 noon, the fee is $70.00. The regular reconnect fee is $35.00.
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown City Council Amends Pritchard Alcohol Policy
The Elizabethtown City Council voted to amend the alcohol policy for Pritchard Community Center last night. “This opens the potential and possibilities for alcohol other than just private rentals. Private rentals right now is something like a wedding or reception or anything like that. But if there’s any other events that were open to the public yet, ticketed, we would have the potential to have those events with alcohol down at Pritchard., said Elizabethtown Director Of Parks And Recreation Seth Breitner. The order was approved by the City Council. These changes are specific to Pritchard Community Center and does not change policies at any of the other parks.
wxbc1043.com
Cloverport City Council
1/16/2023—The status of the Volunteer Fire Department was the main topic of discussion at the regular meeting of the Cloverport City Council Monday evening. The department is currently inactive. The state has set a deadline of January 19 for the department to have a Chief and a minimum roster of thirteen volunteers. Harold Parente and Zachary Lucas addressed the Council and said they were interested in being Chief. Mayor Candy Weatherholt said two other individuals had shown interest. Hardinsburg Fire Chief Nathan Smith said his department will offer their assistance. The Council will have a Special Called Meeting Thursday, January 19, at 6:00pm to address the situation.
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
Deadly crash crossed over only significant section of Watterson without barrier in median. Why wasn't it installed?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man lost his life on the Watterson Expressway Tuesday morning after police said he crossed over a median and into a semi-truck. Noah Matthews, 20, lost his life near the Brownsboro Road exit. "That one section of I-264 is the only significant portion of an...
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department confirmed three people have died from a house fire. Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood, and her daughter, 6-year-old Haisley Heath, died in Thursday morning’s fire. The identity of the third victim is unable to be...
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Water District 2 Warns Consumers Of Third Party Website Payments
Hardin County Water District 2 is warning consumers to not use a third party website for payments. According to the water district, if you search for Hardin County Water District 2 to make your payment you might see a link for doxo.com. This website is not affiliated with the water district and payments made there cannot be guaranteed to be received on time. To make your payments online go directly to https://hcwd2.org and click the Pay My Bill link.
Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague
Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
wdrb.com
Former New Albany housing properties await new development
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Both the former Beechwood Neighborhood and Riverview Tower in southern Indiana are now vacant lots with only rubble remaining. The two former low-income housing properties in New Albany have been demolished over the past several months, clearing the way for new development on both properties.
Upset crowd sounds off at Nelson County School Board at possible high school merger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It was fiery board of education meeting in Bardstown as dozens of parents, students, educators and alumni pushed back against a proposal to merge two high schools in the area. The move would close the ten-year-old Thomas Nelson High School and merge it with Nelson County...
Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
wdrb.com
1 killed in collision with semi tractor-trailer on I-264 near Brownsboro Road early Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after crashing head-on into a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. The early investigation indicates that the driver of a red car traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the median."
k105.com
Huge fire in Leitchfield destroys large barn containing dump truck, tractor
A dump truck, tractor and several other expensive pieces of farm equipment were destroyed in a large fire on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 10:45, the Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to a large barn fire in the 700 block of Grayson Springs Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a spacious barn fully engulfed in flames.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
wxbc1043.com
Sven Capps
Sven Capps, age 88 of Falls of Rough, KY died January 17, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Dixie Dean Capps of Falls of Rough, KY; a son, Michael Anthony Capps of Whites Creek, TN; one daughter, Natasha Lind Paulsen of Owensboro, KY; 3 grandchildren; one sister Sandra Reinhardt of Whites Creek, TN; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Friday, 3:30 – 6 PM with a sharing of memories at 6 PM. Graveside services will be held at Springhill Cemetery in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM.
14news.com
Teen charged in 4 Daviess Co. burglaries involving thousands of dollars in stolen items
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a 16-year-old is facing charges after a series of burglaries. They say they’ve been happening in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive, and several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from businesses. Deputies say one...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
quicksie983.com
Radcliff Restaurant Fire
The Radcliff Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Monday night. “We got called to Lee’s Famous Recipe, 178 South Dixie Boulevard here in Radcliff. Crews from both stations responded. The fire looks to be electrical in nature. However, it’s still under investigation because it was a large electrical junction box there that was on fire. However, everything was on the outside of the building. Nothing breached the inside walls so everything was exterior.” said Radcliff Deputy Fire Marshall Tommy Crane. No new information was available as to when the restaurant would reopen.
vincennespbs.org
Welfare check in Jasper leads to arrest
A Dubois County man who was said to have caused disturbances was jailed Tuesday. Jasper Police were called to a welfare check regarding a man slumped over a steering wheel of a parked truck on Cathy Lane. The man was 27-year-old Steven Lang from the town of Birdseye. Police say...
