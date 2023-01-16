Read full article on original website
Small Business disaster loans available in Butts County
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA has also opened a Business Recovery Center at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss
Jaylin Williams collected 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lift No. 16 Auburn to a 67-49 victory over LSU on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La. Wendell Green Jr. scored 14 points and Allen Flanigan recorded eight points and seven rebounds for Auburn (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row. Auburn also posted its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season.
