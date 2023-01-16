Read full article on original website
Southeast Texas businesses honor hometown heroes with 3rd Annual BBQ and Brown Water event
BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders serve the Southeast Texas community, but today it was their turn to be served. Five different businesses came together at J. W’s Patio to serve the hometown heroes a good meal on Wednesday. J. W’s patio, Rao's bakery, Renegade Industrial, Mason Construction and...
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Roy West officially kicks off campaign for Beaumont mayor
Beaumont — A high profile political campaign officially kicked off Tuesday night in Beaumont. Businessman Roy West is running for mayor against incumbent Robin Mouton. She defeated West in a runoff election two years ago and Mouton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she's seeking another term. West had already announced his...
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
Re-wiring History | Electrical project set to begin at the McFaddin-Ward House
BEAUMONT, Texas — Re-wiring history, the McFaddin-Ward House is set to begin an electrical project on the 118-year-old home this week. This project for the re-wiring is part of the McFaddin-Ward House’s ongoing efforts to restore and preserve the home. McFaddin-Ward House Executive Director Tony Chauveaux says that...
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
Southeast Texas nurses discuss rising violence against healthcare workers at Port Arthur City Council meeting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas nurses used Tuesday evening's Port Arthur City Council meeting to discuss the growing epidemic of violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are five times more likely to face violence at work than in any other profession, according to the Bureau...
Volunteers help clean up McFaddin Beach Monday as part of MLK National Day of Service
SABINE PASS, Texas — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. On this day, people are encouraged to volunteer to improve their community. The Vessel Project of Louisiana, the Golden Triangle Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Resilience...
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Beaumont police chief and officer discuss importance of ballistic vests
The Beaumont police chief discusses the importance of wearing protective vests after, investigators say, Newton Police Chief Will Jackson was struck by a bullet while helping to serve an eviction notice at a residence in the Call community of Newton County. Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary and an officer in...
Annual MLK Day march commemorates Dr. King's legacy
ORANGE — The legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired Southeast Texans to remember and honor the slain civil rights leader. Beaumont honored doctor king Saturday with the MLK parade, and this morning the NAACP chapter in Orange held its parade. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
Protesters demonstrate at Confederate Memorial in Orange on MLK Day
ORANGE — It is no accident that on MLK Day, a group protests and draws attention to a Confederate Memorial in Orange. They gathered Monday in front of the Confederate Memorial of the Wind in Orange, at the intersection of I10 and MLK Drive. The monument was put up...
Man's life plus 160 years sentence may be one of Hardin County's longest sentences ever
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 64-year-old man received what may be Hardin County's longest sentence ever after a jury found him guilty of committing sex crimes against children. Ronnie Lee Gordon was sentenced to life plus another 160 years in a Texas state prison by Judge Steve Thomas after a Hardin County jury found him guilty on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
Couple gets married at Baptist Hospital Labor and Delivery room amid baby's early arrival
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at a Beaumont hospital went above and beyond to make a couple's impromptu wedding day that much more memorable. Destanee Wilridge and Cameron Williams have been together for more than a year. Several months ago, Williams proposed to Wilridge. Wilridge said yes, and the couple...
Lamar University holding clothing drive to help those struggling with homelessness
Donations will be collected through Friday. Lamar University students will pass out donations on Saturday.
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
