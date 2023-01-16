ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Roy West officially kicks off campaign for Beaumont mayor

Beaumont — A high profile political campaign officially kicked off Tuesday night in Beaumont. Businessman Roy West is running for mayor against incumbent Robin Mouton. She defeated West in a runoff election two years ago and Mouton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she's seeking another term. West had already announced his...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police chief and officer discuss importance of ballistic vests

The Beaumont police chief discusses the importance of wearing protective vests after, investigators say, Newton Police Chief Will Jackson was struck by a bullet while helping to serve an eviction notice at a residence in the Call community of Newton County. Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary and an officer in...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Annual MLK Day march commemorates Dr. King's legacy

ORANGE — The legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired Southeast Texans to remember and honor the slain civil rights leader. Beaumont honored doctor king Saturday with the MLK parade, and this morning the NAACP chapter in Orange held its parade. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Protesters demonstrate at Confederate Memorial in Orange on MLK Day

ORANGE — It is no accident that on MLK Day, a group protests and draws attention to a Confederate Memorial in Orange. They gathered Monday in front of the Confederate Memorial of the Wind in Orange, at the intersection of I10 and MLK Drive. The monument was put up...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations

The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
ORANGE, TX
