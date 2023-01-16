BUFFALO — The Islanders could soon be hosting the NHL All-Star Game or the draft at UBS Arena. First, though, they have to finish construction on the surrounding area. That was the message from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was in Buffalo for Thursday’s Isles-Sabres game just 24 hours after being on Long Island for Wednesday’s match against the Bruins. “We want to bring league events to UBS,” Bettman said. “But everybody’s agreed that we want to bring them to the finished product, which is the surrounding area. “That arena is great. I took the train out last night, [it took] 29 minutes...

