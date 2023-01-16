Read full article on original website
Berkley Product Protection Introduces New Complementary Coverages to Product Recall Business
Renames Berkley Global Product Recall To Berkley Product Protection. Berkley Global Product Recall today announced it has changed its name to Berkley Product Protection and now offers broader coverages. In addition to product recall and contamination, new liability coverages are available for a wide array of medium to high hazard risks, including manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. The new coverages - general liability and excess/umbrella liability – are primarily offered on an admitted basis, while the recall coverages will continue to be offered on a non-admitted basis. While the new liability offerings complement the current recall coverages, each are offered as stand-alone policies.
Katalon Unveils Certification Program, Offering Credentials to Users
ATLANTA - January 18, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, today announced the launch of its Certification program to help users credentialize and showcase their Katalon knowledge and skills, and enable potential employers to better appreciate skill levels of potential hires. Newer Katalon users can learn test automation skills before applying for certification through Katalon Academy, the company's platform training program available to anyone at no charge. More experienced users can immediately seek certification by completing a defined set of criteria within the Katalon Platform.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Global Aluminium Directory 2023: Up-to-Date and Comprehensive Industry Guide - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Aluminium Directory 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Buyers, Suppliers or Customers can easily be found by purchasing the Global Aluminum Directory. Why spend hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships when you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around?
Herbert, The Premier World-Class Producer of Quality Overseas
Herbert was Established in 1995, the company specializes in manufacturing hydraulic vise and accessories for machine tools. The vise is designed to provide maximum clamping force with minimal bending, and is made from high quality FCD60 casting material which can tolerate deforming and bending stress. Additionally, the slideway is hardened...
The London Management Company Announces New Traditional Window Cleaning Service
London, UK - 19th Jan, 2023 - Leading property management service provider, The London Management Company, has brought its luxury window cleaning services to London residents. "Like all our in-house property management and maintenance offerings," explains a spokesperson from TLMC. "Our bespoke glass and window cleaning is tailored to your property’s needs and delivered by experienced in-house staff."
Agilent Included in Just Capital’s 2023 List of Most Just Companies
Ranking Underscores Agilent’s Strong Performance on Issues of Greatest Importance to Americans. Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is ranked 35 among the top 100 Most JUST companies, the fifth year the company has been included in the annual list by Just Capital and CNBC. Agilent also earned the top ranking in its sector for industry-leading performance regarding treatment of employees, customers and the environment.
Nihon Kohden Introduces CoMET to Help Detect Early Warning of Patient Illness Through Artificial Intelligence
Nihon Kohden America, Inc., a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, is happy to introduce CoMET (Continuous Monitoring of Event Trajectories), a tool that can provide an early indication of future risk of catastrophic clinical events. Nihon Kohden acquired CoMET technology through its acquisition of AMP3D (Advanced Medical Predictive Devices, Diagnostics and Displays, Inc.) last year. CoMET can predict the potential for future risk of critical clinical events including, but not limited to, sepsis, hemorrhage, cardiogenic shock, respiratory failure, and emergent intubation.
Network Rhinos, A Leading IT Institute for CEH and CCNA Training
Network Rhinos, a standard network training platform, provides CCNA training and CEH courses in Bangalore, Karnataka. IT and network training centers offer aspiring IT specialists the opportunity to build skills that prepare them for different challenges in their careers. Network Rhinos is a leading network training platform dedicated to training beginners in the IT field and those with little background in the IT industry. The training platform’s goal is to equip trainees with the practical knowledge they need to offer exceptional services and solutions to their clients. With their well-trained and highly professional trainers, they are able to offer students a unique training experience. Thus, their networking certification training courses include CCNP, Linux, CEH, CCNA, CCIE, Cybersecurity, AWS, and Python.
New Platform Revolutionizes the Way Customers Find Local Hair Experts
Helsinki, Finland - 19th January, 2023 - Hair Expert Hub, a new online platform for hairdressers, hairstylists, and barbers, is now live with the goal of connecting professionals in the hair industry with potential customers in their local area. "We created Hair Expert Hub to make it easier for local...
Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features The Home Depot’s Ron Jarvis
Ron Jarvis, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Home Depot, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.
Lost Money in Silvergate Capital Corp.?
Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations. A Silvergate class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI). Shares of Silvergate plummeted 42% on January 5, 2023, following the company’s disclosure that it was taking a $196 million impairment charge after customers withdrew approximately $8.1 billion of digital-asset deposits during its fourth quarter of 2022. Then, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Silvergate reported a $1 billion net loss in that same quarter. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired SI securities between November 9, 2021, and November 17, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.
CyberGRX Leverages MITRE Techniques to Uncover Security Gaps in Third Parties
Company extends predictive risk capabilities to Exchange’s Attack Scenario Analytics feature. CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global risk exchange, today announced the availability of a Predictive Data tool to the Exchange platform’s Attack Scenario Analytics feature. Customers can leverage CyberGRX’s predictive risk intelligence capabilities, which has up to 91% accuracy, to evaluate levels of risk posed by a third party against 13 key security categories established by the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework. This allows organizations to pinpoint outliers that will require further assessments to ensure they meet their security standards.
Eudora Medical Center, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks Intelligent Cloud EHR
Mississippi family medicine practice chooses eClinicalWorks to improve efficiency and productivity. eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Eudora Medical Center, LLC, a Mississippi family medicine practice, transitioned to the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to leverage real-time cloud intelligence and provide data-driven decisions at the point of care.
Global Printed Electronics Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include Molex, Agfa-Gevaert, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) and Nissha - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printed electronics market. This report focuses on printed electronics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives...
HUMAN Orchestrates Unprecedented Private Takedown, VASTFLUX
At its peak, VASTFLUX accounted for more than 12 billion fraudulent ad requests a day, impacting nearly 11 million devices. HUMAN Security, Inc., the global leader in safeguarding enterprises from digital attacks with modern defense, today announced the takedown of a highly sophisticated ad fraud operation where more than 1,700 apps were spoofed, targeting 120 publishers, running ads within apps on nearly 11 million devices, and reaching a peak volume of 12 billion ad requests a day. The attack injected malicious JavaScript code into digital ads, allowing the fraudsters to stack dozens of video ads on top of one another and registering views for ads completely invisible to the user.
