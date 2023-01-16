ATLANTA - January 18, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, today announced the launch of its Certification program to help users credentialize and showcase their Katalon knowledge and skills, and enable potential employers to better appreciate skill levels of potential hires. Newer Katalon users can learn test automation skills before applying for certification through Katalon Academy, the company's platform training program available to anyone at no charge. More experienced users can immediately seek certification by completing a defined set of criteria within the Katalon Platform.

