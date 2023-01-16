Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Woonsocket Call
New Unique Video Marketing AI Tool Simplifies Tasks for Content Creators
Video marketing is a powerful tool that can help businesses of all sizes to reach their target audience and promote their products or services. One tool that has gained popularity in recent years for video marketing is Video Marketing Blaster. Video Marketing Blaster is out to revolutionize the industry this...
Woonsocket Call
Easy Life Stairlifts Reveals New Line of Innovative Mobility Solutions in Cardiff
Easy Life Stairlifts, a leading provider of mobility solutions in Cardiff, South Wales is proud to announce the launch of its new line of stairlifts. Designed with the latest technology and safety features, these stairlifts are the perfect solution for individuals who have difficulty climbing stairs in their homes. Our...
Woonsocket Call
Katalon Unveils Certification Program, Offering Credentials to Users
ATLANTA - January 18, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, today announced the launch of its Certification program to help users credentialize and showcase their Katalon knowledge and skills, and enable potential employers to better appreciate skill levels of potential hires. Newer Katalon users can learn test automation skills before applying for certification through Katalon Academy, the company's platform training program available to anyone at no charge. More experienced users can immediately seek certification by completing a defined set of criteria within the Katalon Platform.
Woonsocket Call
Herbert, The Premier World-Class Producer of Quality Overseas
Herbert was Established in 1995, the company specializes in manufacturing hydraulic vise and accessories for machine tools. The vise is designed to provide maximum clamping force with minimal bending, and is made from high quality FCD60 casting material which can tolerate deforming and bending stress. Additionally, the slideway is hardened...
Woonsocket Call
Global Aluminium Directory 2023: Up-to-Date and Comprehensive Industry Guide - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Aluminium Directory 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Buyers, Suppliers or Customers can easily be found by purchasing the Global Aluminum Directory. Why spend hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships when you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around?
Woonsocket Call
The London Management Company Announces New Traditional Window Cleaning Service
London, UK - 19th Jan, 2023 - Leading property management service provider, The London Management Company, has brought its luxury window cleaning services to London residents. "Like all our in-house property management and maintenance offerings," explains a spokesperson from TLMC. "Our bespoke glass and window cleaning is tailored to your property’s needs and delivered by experienced in-house staff."
Woonsocket Call
Global Printed Electronics Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include Molex, Agfa-Gevaert, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) and Nissha - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printed electronics market. This report focuses on printed electronics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives...
Woonsocket Call
How to claim a business listing & get found on Amazon Alexa in 2023 with Alexa Business.
Here is how you can list your business on Amazon Alexa and optimize it. Like most voice search software, Alexa uses online directories to retrieve business information. If you want your business to have any chance of being listed on voice searches, you will have to claim your business and provide its complete information on the directories that Alexa accesses.
Woonsocket Call
Immersive CX is the New Way to Win and Keep Customers
Latest Zendesk research signals a dramatic shift in expectations, with 71% of business leaders rethinking the entire customer experience. Zendesk, Inc. has released the company’s latest global Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report, revealing immersive experiences are fast becoming a key differentiator for brands to stay competitive and help ensure customers remain loyal. According to the report, 61% of customers are excited about experiences that are natural, convenient and fluid.
Woonsocket Call
Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features The Home Depot’s Ron Jarvis
Ron Jarvis, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Home Depot, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.
Woonsocket Call
CyberGRX Leverages MITRE Techniques to Uncover Security Gaps in Third Parties
Company extends predictive risk capabilities to Exchange’s Attack Scenario Analytics feature. CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global risk exchange, today announced the availability of a Predictive Data tool to the Exchange platform’s Attack Scenario Analytics feature. Customers can leverage CyberGRX’s predictive risk intelligence capabilities, which has up to 91% accuracy, to evaluate levels of risk posed by a third party against 13 key security categories established by the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework. This allows organizations to pinpoint outliers that will require further assessments to ensure they meet their security standards.
Woonsocket Call
Eudora Medical Center, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks Intelligent Cloud EHR
Mississippi family medicine practice chooses eClinicalWorks to improve efficiency and productivity. eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Eudora Medical Center, LLC, a Mississippi family medicine practice, transitioned to the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to leverage real-time cloud intelligence and provide data-driven decisions at the point of care.
