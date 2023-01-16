argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director

Read full article on original website
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, to discuss the company’s 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET. WHEN:
The London Management Company Announces New Traditional Window Cleaning Service
London, UK - 19th Jan, 2023 - Leading property management service provider, The London Management Company, has brought its luxury window cleaning services to London residents. "Like all our in-house property management and maintenance offerings," explains a spokesperson from TLMC. "Our bespoke glass and window cleaning is tailored to your property’s needs and delivered by experienced in-house staff."
GEMINI “GIA” INVESTORS: February 27, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that investors who suffered losses from purchasing Gemini Interest Accounts (GIAs”) and/or through investing in the Gemini Earn program (“Gemini Earn”) of Gemini Trust Company, LLC (“Gemini”) from February 2, 2021 through the December 27, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period) contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Gemini. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is February 27, 2023.
LivaNova to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results prior to the call.
Berkley Product Protection Introduces New Complementary Coverages to Product Recall Business
Renames Berkley Global Product Recall To Berkley Product Protection. Berkley Global Product Recall today announced it has changed its name to Berkley Product Protection and now offers broader coverages. In addition to product recall and contamination, new liability coverages are available for a wide array of medium to high hazard risks, including manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. The new coverages - general liability and excess/umbrella liability – are primarily offered on an admitted basis, while the recall coverages will continue to be offered on a non-admitted basis. While the new liability offerings complement the current recall coverages, each are offered as stand-alone policies.
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.
Global Aluminium Directory 2023: Up-to-Date and Comprehensive Industry Guide - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Aluminium Directory 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Buyers, Suppliers or Customers can easily be found by purchasing the Global Aluminum Directory. Why spend hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships when you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around?
Herbert, The Premier World-Class Producer of Quality Overseas
Herbert was Established in 1995, the company specializes in manufacturing hydraulic vise and accessories for machine tools. The vise is designed to provide maximum clamping force with minimal bending, and is made from high quality FCD60 casting material which can tolerate deforming and bending stress. Additionally, the slideway is hardened...
Agilent Included in Just Capital’s 2023 List of Most Just Companies
Ranking Underscores Agilent’s Strong Performance on Issues of Greatest Importance to Americans. Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is ranked 35 among the top 100 Most JUST companies, the fifth year the company has been included in the annual list by Just Capital and CNBC. Agilent also earned the top ranking in its sector for industry-leading performance regarding treatment of employees, customers and the environment.
Addex Provides Corporate Update and Financial Guidance
Geneva, Switzerland, January 19, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today provided a corporate update, including a review of its pipeline and financial guidance. “We ended 2022 with CHF7.0 million of cash and expect to be...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YMAB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
10 Entrepreneurs Share CHF1.75 million to Tackle Global Freshwater Crisis
Climate change and expanding populations are causing rivers and lakes to dry up. UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, has announced the first group of 10 water-focused entrepreneurs who will each receive CHF175,000 to scale their start-ups Winners of the Global Freshwater Innovation Challenge come from...
Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on April 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on March 10, 2023. Northern Trust Corporation...
Brian Barker, Branch Manager with Nexa Mortgage, Interviewed on the Colorado Real Estate Leaders Podcast
Brian Barker discusses the differences between adjustable loan rates vs. fixed loan rates. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-brian-barker-branch-manager-with-nexa-mortgage/. Adjustable rate loans often have lower initial interest rates, making them attractive to borrowers. However, adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) may come with a risk—the interest rate...
PFU America, Inc. Awarded PEPPM Contracts to Offer Industry-Leading Document Scanners to Schools and Government Agencies Across California and Pennsylvania
PEPPM members can now obtain scanners through PFU’s authorized partners to digitize documents for easy access, higher efficiency, and more actionable insights. PFU America, Inc. today announced the company was awarded PEPPM contracts in Pennsylvania (contract number 533902-066) and California (contract number 535122-068). The PEPPM purchasing program is the nation’s most comprehensive source for schools and other public agencies to research and procure technology brands that meet their local standards, bypassing the RFB process. These new contracts will make it easy for schools and government agencies to purchase PFU’s industry-leading fi-series and ScanSnap document scanners at discounted pricing.
Informatica Earns "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" by J.D. Power for Second Consecutive Year in Certified Assisted Technical Support Program
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the first enterprise cloud data management leader to earn certification under the J.D. Power Certified Technology Service & Support ProgramSM, announced that the company has recently earned the Certified Assisted Technical Support distinction. This distinction recognizes Informatica for delivering "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" to North American customers.
Global Printed Electronics Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include Molex, Agfa-Gevaert, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) and Nissha - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printed electronics market. This report focuses on printed electronics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives...
Nexo Reaches Landmark Resolution with U.S. Regulators
Nexo has reached a final landmark resolution with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), consisting of all 50 U.S. States and three territories, the Attorney General of New York, the Texas Department of Banking, the Washington Consumers Services Division and the Alaska Division of Banking and Securities.
