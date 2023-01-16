Read full article on original website
'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat
Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property,...
Woonsocket Call
Dating around the world: TikTok creator Starly Santos sets out to go on a date in every country around the world.
TikTok star Starly Santos is making waves online with her dating around the world series. While the world settles into the new realities of digital transformation, a TikTok creator is going viral for her dating around the world travel log. Starly Santos is spicing up her travel around the world by challenging herself to go on a date in every country.
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death revealed
Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan suffered “sudden cardiac dysfunction” before his vehicle crashed into the side of a building in October, medical officials said Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, hardening of the arteries also contributed to the Oct. 24 death of Jordan, 67, who was pronounced dead at the scene in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Are AI-generated songs a ‘grotesque mockery’ of humanity or simply an opportunity to make a new kind of music?
Earlier this week, a fan called Mark sent, for reasons not entirely clear, Nick Cave some lyrics written “in the style of Nick Cave” by the ChatGPT AI system. Suffice to say Cave was not pleased by the algorithmic imitation. “With all the love and respect in the...
