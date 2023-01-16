Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is probable for Friday against the Miami Heat. Hardaway is trending toward returning after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Christian Wood (thumb) will miss at least a week, so Hardaway should fill the void in the starting lineup if he's available. He's shooting 44.1% on field goals and 40.4% on 3-pointers through seven games in January. Jaden Hardy and Josh Green will have fewer minutes available with Hardaway returning.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO