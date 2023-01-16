Read full article on original website
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. – One man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who claimed she had shot her husband, authorities said.
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, stolen trailer in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is now in custody after authorities seized drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer during a traffic stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 10, authorities conducted the traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway in Bedford County. During...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
WSET
Man found injured, lying on Roanoke sidewalk after shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One man is injured following a shooting in the Star City on Sunday evening. Roanoke Police said they were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE at 6:20 p.m. for a report of a person who was shot. Responding officers found a man...
wfxrtv.com
One man found shot on Montrose Avenue in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. on Sunday evening. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 it responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized following vehicle crash in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a major crash in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave.
WSLS
Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with deadly Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man convicted of murder in relation to a deadly Sept. 2021 shooting has learned his fate. Jamerius Crennell has been sentenced to two life sentences. As we’ve reported previously, Basil Glenn Hubble, the clerk at the convenience store, was shot and killed by Crennell...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WDBJ7.com
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
wfxrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 63-year-old man passed away after a crash on Frontage Road Sunday evening, according to officials. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road when...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
WSLS
Two arrested after drugs, guns, cash seized in Covington
COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington resident and a Clifton Forge resident have been arrested after more than $27,000 worth of methamphetamine, guns, cash, and other items were found. On Jan. 15 around 4:30 a.m., the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said the Covington Police Department contacted them regarding a vehicle...
WSLS
Man wanted for Minnesota homicide arrested in Forest
FOREST, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Minnesota was arrested in Forest, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota contacted them about Benjamin Richardson III, who was wanted out of their jurisdiction in connection with a murder.
wfxrtv.com
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
The News-Gazette
County Woman Dies Following House Fire
A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing Martinsville teen located, found safe, according to police
Update: Wednesday, 8:25 a.m. Vincent Gravely has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Vincent Gravely was last seen in Martinsville on Sunday. He was last seen wearing...
