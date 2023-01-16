ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition

UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Man hospitalized after shooting in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. – One man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who claimed she had shot her husband, authorities said.
TROUTVILLE, VA
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
One man found shot on Montrose Avenue in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. on Sunday evening. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 it responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
ROANOKE, VA
Missing teen found safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 63-year-old man passed away after a crash on Frontage Road Sunday evening, according to officials. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road when...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Two arrested after drugs, guns, cash seized in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington resident and a Clifton Forge resident have been arrested after more than $27,000 worth of methamphetamine, guns, cash, and other items were found. On Jan. 15 around 4:30 a.m., the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said the Covington Police Department contacted them regarding a vehicle...
COVINGTON, VA
Man wanted for Minnesota homicide arrested in Forest

FOREST, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Minnesota was arrested in Forest, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota contacted them about Benjamin Richardson III, who was wanted out of their jurisdiction in connection with a murder.
FOREST, VA
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
BEDFORD, VA
County Woman Dies Following House Fire

A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

