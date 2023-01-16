A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

