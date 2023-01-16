ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

Nikola moves battery manufacturing to Coolidge

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D55g9_0kGX3lLj00

Nikola Corporation is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, California, to its Coolidge manufacturing facility.

The company expects to complete the move by early in the third quarter, according to a press release.

By relocating its battery manufacturing to Coolidge, Nikola’s truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production will be under one roof.

The company intends to maintain manufacturing operations in Cypress through the end of the second quarter as it brings production capabilities in Coolidge online and works through a detailed transition plan to prevent manufacturing disruptions.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to finding ways to optimize our cost structure and create a sustainable business model,” stated Michael Lohscheller, Nikola Corporation president and CEO, in the release. “We remain focused on meeting our 2023 milestones, including pack and module production targets.”

A battery engineering presence is expected to remain in California at a separate facility to focus on the development of Nikola’s next generation battery management system software and modules, according to the company.

In 2020, Nikola began work on a 1 million square-foot manufacturing facility in the Coolidge area. The facility was expected to generate more than 1,800 new full-time positions and result in about $600 million in new capital expenditures.

Located off State Route 87 at Houser and Vail roads — about 10 miles south of Coolidge — the facility sits on roughly 430 acres.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

1st 3D-printed homes from Diamond Age go on sale

Phoenix-based Diamond Age, a full-stack robotics innovator with the mission of using automation to make homeownership more affordable, announced that the first 3D-printed homes built with its technology are now available for sale in Casa Grande, Arizona. The homes come in three single-story floor plans — offering up to 4...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Taylor Street closes $22.9M in total with 3 deals

Taylor Street Advisors, a leading full-service real estate firm in Phoenix, Arizona, announced the sales of Aspen Cove located in Payson, AZ for $11,000,000; The Hepburn Apartments located in downtown Phoenix for $3,900,000; and the sale of Los Porticos on 85th located in Scottsdale, AZ for $8,000,000 for a total of $22,900,000.
PAYSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Housing community in north Peoria area could go vertical this year

Both phases of a new housing community in the north Peoria area have been approved by Maricopa County and could go vertical this year. The first phase of Village at Pleasant River was rezoned in 2021 to accommodate a 246-unit multifamily development on a county island near Happy Valley Parkway and 115th Avenue on nearly 25 acres.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Barrett-Jackson will auction vehicles from Northside Customs Collection

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will feature The Northside Customs Collection, a select group of original American muscle, Resto-Mods, and late-model cars and trucks that will be offered with No Reserve during the annual Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29, 2023. Headlining the more than two dozen auction vehicles from The Northside Customs Collection is a special 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Lot #1353) that is #61 of 69 built and was optioned with a D80 spoiler equipment and AM radio. Also from the collection are two fully restored, matching-numbers 1969 and 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429s (Lot #1354.1 and Lot #1354) and a fully restored 1970 Plymouth HEMI ’Cuda (Lot #1353.1) finished with an In Violet exterior.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Shope to propose state pay for rest of I-10 expansion costs

PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Inventory and interest rates are up, so here’s what to expect if you’re buying a car in 2023

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New vehicle deliveries are happening daily at dealerships like Yates Buick GMC. “People used to be calling us for the one truck we had. Now we have a lot full of trucks,” said Whitney Yates Woods, the dealer principal at the dealership in Goodyear. “A lot of the chip shortage crisis is over. We still have a little residual, but we are seeing a lot more inventory on the lot.”
GOODYEAR, AZ
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Your Ultimate Guide to Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction 2023: Tickets, Coolest Cars, and More

The first thing you should know about the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction is you don’t need a six- or seven-figure income to enjoy it. Just ask many of the 200,000-plus locals who motor up to WestWorld of Scottsdale for the nine-day-long event where more than 1,000 luxury, vintage, rare, and high-performance cars are auctioned off to the highest bidders each year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
647
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy