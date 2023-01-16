Nikola moves battery manufacturing to Coolidge

Nikola Corporation is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, California, to its Coolidge manufacturing facility.

The company expects to complete the move by early in the third quarter, according to a press release.

By relocating its battery manufacturing to Coolidge, Nikola’s truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production will be under one roof.

The company intends to maintain manufacturing operations in Cypress through the end of the second quarter as it brings production capabilities in Coolidge online and works through a detailed transition plan to prevent manufacturing disruptions.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to finding ways to optimize our cost structure and create a sustainable business model,” stated Michael Lohscheller, Nikola Corporation president and CEO, in the release. “We remain focused on meeting our 2023 milestones, including pack and module production targets.”

A battery engineering presence is expected to remain in California at a separate facility to focus on the development of Nikola’s next generation battery management system software and modules, according to the company.

In 2020, Nikola began work on a 1 million square-foot manufacturing facility in the Coolidge area. The facility was expected to generate more than 1,800 new full-time positions and result in about $600 million in new capital expenditures.

Located off State Route 87 at Houser and Vail roads — about 10 miles south of Coolidge — the facility sits on roughly 430 acres.