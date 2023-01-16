Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Traffic Advisory: Elmwood Ave blocked from I-26 for repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is advising drivers to find alternate routes around Elmwood Ave. Two lanes in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue are blocked to inbound traffic from I-26. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
WIS-TV
Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
Fire department shuts down part of Broad River Rd after gas leak detected
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Richland Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Broad River Rd near a gas leak. COLA Fire said a crew working in the area hit a gas line. No one has been reported injured and no evacuations were issued at the time of writing.
Water main break forces road closure, boil water advisory in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-inch water main has suffered a break and repair operations have forced a road closure and an advisory for residents to boil their water in a Columbia neighborhood. According to the City of Columbia Water Works, the road closure is in the 1600...
WIS-TV
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet...
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
abcnews4.com
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
WIS-TV
1.38 magnitude earthquake felt in Dorchester Co.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday. The 1.38 magnitude quake hit at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday around 4 miles southwest of Centerville, according to the USGS. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a tool for residents...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hotel standoff suspect denied bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are learning more about the man arrested after a standoff in West Columbia yesterday. Bond was denied today for Jonathan Russell Saylor on several charges including attempted murder. Investigators say the Charleston man barricaded himself inside the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Drive following a...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
iheart.com
Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center
(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
Comments / 0