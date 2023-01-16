ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Traffic Advisory: Elmwood Ave blocked from I-26 for repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is advising drivers to find alternate routes around Elmwood Ave. Two lanes in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue are blocked to inbound traffic from I-26. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of West Columbia is hiring!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

I-20 reopened after crash near state line

#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

1.38 magnitude earthquake felt in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday. The 1.38 magnitude quake hit at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday around 4 miles southwest of Centerville, according to the USGS. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a tool for residents...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia hotel standoff suspect denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are learning more about the man arrested after a standoff in West Columbia yesterday. Bond was denied today for Jonathan Russell Saylor on several charges including attempted murder. Investigators say the Charleston man barricaded himself inside the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Drive following a...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center

(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy