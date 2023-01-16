Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein’s contributions to the Knicks’ season have been minimal thus far. Is this the beginning of their end in New York?. Let’s begin with the 23-year-old Cam Reddish, who has been buried on the bench for the last month and a half and is a prime candidate to be shipped out of the Big Apple sooner rather than later. The former 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft was acquired by the Knicks almost exactly a year ago from the Hawks in exchange for a protected first-round pick and Kevin Knox and was considered an exciting addition to a young core of ‘Bockers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO