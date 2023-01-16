ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Randle Struggles as Wizards Handle Knicks at MSG

Hosting the Wizards on Wednesday night, the Knicks lost control of the game early as they fell 116-105, putting their home record at 11-13 on the season. It was an ugly one for the Knicks tonight. From the jump, it was clear they did not have what it would take to get the job done in front of the home crowd. In fact, there was never a point in the game where they had the lead. Their team, finally at full strength with Bradley Beal returning from a hamstring injury, set the tone early and never looked back.
Knicks Head to Washington to Take on Wizards

The Knicks have yet to lose back-to-back games in 2023. They’ll look to continue that trend as they gear up for a rematch with the Wizards tonight. The Knicks (25-20) are coming off of a tough two-point overtime loss to Toronto but will try to bounce back against a team they beat last Friday night on the road.
The Futures of Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein

Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein’s contributions to the Knicks’ season have been minimal thus far. Is this the beginning of their end in New York?. Let’s begin with the 23-year-old Cam Reddish, who has been buried on the bench for the last month and a half and is a prime candidate to be shipped out of the Big Apple sooner rather than later. The former 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft was acquired by the Knicks almost exactly a year ago from the Hawks in exchange for a protected first-round pick and Kevin Knox and was considered an exciting addition to a young core of ‘Bockers.
NHL wants to bring ‘league events’ to Islanders’ UBS Arena

BUFFALO — The Islanders could soon be hosting the NHL All-Star Game or the draft at UBS Arena. First, though, they have to finish construction on the surrounding area. That was the message from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was in Buffalo for Thursday’s Isles-Sabres game just 24 hours after being on Long Island for Wednesday’s match against the Bruins. “We want to bring league events to UBS,” Bettman said. “But everybody’s agreed that we want to bring them to the finished product, which is the surrounding area. “That arena is great. I took the train out last night, [it took] 29 minutes...
