Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
West Mesa teachers demand school board tackle school’s gun issue
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School teachers gave the school board an earful tonight – demanding the board address the rising number of guns on their campuses. It was not planned for tonight, but the board heard from several West Mesa High School teachers during the public forum, calling for the board to step up […]
losalamosreporter.com
Update: Los Alamos Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Snow
Los Alamos Public Schools will be closed for the day due to snow. More snow is predicted throughout the day. All clubs, activities and sports are also canceled. LAPS expects to return to a regular school day tomorrow, Jan. 18. Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy says, ‘Be safe and enjoy the snow’.
Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
rrobserver.com
STEAM Night set for next week at Rio Rancho Elementary
Rio Rancho Elementary School is holding a STEAM Night on Jan. 19. There will be food trucks from 5:30-7 p.m. and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics activities from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 is also Spirit Day at RRES. Students are also encouraged to wear a costume to school to...
$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
errorsofenchantment.com
City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
KRQE News 13
Play Ball! Little league baseball and softball are open for registration across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little league baseball and softball registration are currently open across the state and the country. Fred Mestas of NM District 5 little league, and Sandia High School coach Molan Murphy, explain everything you need to know if you’re looking to enroll your kid in a little league.
KRQE News 13
Balloon Fiesta’s longtime executive director to retire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two decades leading the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the executive director for New Mexico’s marquee event is stepping down. In a news release Tuesday, the AIBF announced the retirement of Paul Smith, who’s spent 26 years in the organization’s top spot.
ladailypost.com
Amazing Snow Lizard Spotted On Barranca Road
An amazing snow lizard is spotted giving a ride to friends today on Barranca Road. Courtesy/Sue Tonelli.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
rrobserver.com
Windy and chilly, Wednesday
The weather provides a break from the rain and snow today but the wind will not let up. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Winds ramp up today across NM.”. Wednesday can be a blessing and a curse because it is neither the start of the week nor the end of it.
KRQE News 13
Enjoy M’tucci’s at home
We all know about M’tucci’s restaurants and their various locations around Albuquerque. Now it is time to bring it all home. If your New Year’s goal is to eat more meals at home or you are just looking to impress the next dinner party, M’tucci’s has the solution.
rrobserver.com
Cleveland defeats Rio Rancho on the mat, 52-9
Cleveland’s Joe Coon, with advantage, posted a 13-1 major-decision over the Rams’ Diego Francisco in their 152-pound meeting, the match Wednesday evening. (Herron photo) For the 10th time in their last dozen meetings, Cleveland High School came out on top in its match with cross-town rival Rio Rancho, 52-9, Wednesday evening in the RAC.
rrobserver.com
Sunny day, get started
For now, the weather is at a standstill with sunny skies and calm breezes here and there. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Quiet weather today, but an unseasonably cold/active weather pattern is forecast for northern/central NM Friday into early next week.”. It can be difficult to get the motivation...
Another winter storm on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
McDonald’s offering free McNuggets to celebrate menu item’s 40th year
To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session, Court appearance, Windy weather, Problem intersection, Direct Las Cruces flights
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech – Wednesday is the second day of the 2023 legislative session. Tuesday, the Governor gave her state of the state speech. Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending investing more money into housing, homelessness, health care, economic development, […]
KRQE News 13
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
