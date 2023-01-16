ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC7

Tribute to legendary actress Betty White unveiled at Hollywood Museum

Betty White was one of the most beloved figures in show business...with a career spanning more than 70 years. She died just before her 100th birthday...and she would have turned 101 on January 17. To celebrate her heavenly birthday, The Hollywood Museum unveiled a special tribute exhibit in its lobby.

