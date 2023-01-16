ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State hands Kansas an 83-82 loss in rocking Bramlage Coliseum

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 83, KU 82 (OT) GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moves to 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play with an 83-82 overtime victory over arch-rival Kansas inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. K-State didn't play a great game but the Wildcats matched KU's level of play at key times, holding the Jayhawks without shots on their final possessions of regulation and overtime. And after the game, Coach Jerome Tang took to the microphone to ask the students to focus on their team by chanting K-S-U.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy