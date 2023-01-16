Read full article on original website
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Wilts in Bedlam Blowout
The Sooners allowed 48 points in the second half to drop the season's first Bedlam bout in Stillwater.
Oklahoma Sooners dip in final 1-131 rankings from The Athletic
For hopefully the final time of the season, we are looking at where the Oklahoma Sooners fell in a certain publication’s weekly rankings after their Cheez-it Bowl loss to Florida State. This time, it’s The Athletic’s turn. These rankings are done each week by Chris Vannini and, to no...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State hands Kansas an 83-82 loss in rocking Bramlage Coliseum
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 83, KU 82 (OT) GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moves to 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play with an 83-82 overtime victory over arch-rival Kansas inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. K-State didn't play a great game but the Wildcats matched KU's level of play at key times, holding the Jayhawks without shots on their final possessions of regulation and overtime. And after the game, Coach Jerome Tang took to the microphone to ask the students to focus on their team by chanting K-S-U.
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is entering must-win territory having lost four of its last five games. The Cowboys look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Bedlam rival Oklahoma on Wednesday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game:
Red Raiders Suffer 81-74 Baylor Loss, Drop to 0-6 in Big 12 Play: Live Game Log
The Red Raiders look to end their five-game losing skid when the Bears come to town on Tuesday night.
WATCH: Big 12 changes how you think about NCAA Tournament resumes
Like it or not, we are just one-third of the way through the Big 12 basketball season. All 10 teams have played six games and have 12 more to go. No one is undefeated in conference play, everyone is above .500 overall and six teams are in the top 25 for the first time after five teams had been ranked six other times.
Five plays that shaped the Week 10 Chiefs-Jags game
In Week 10, the Chiefs beat the Jags 27-17 in a game that was well in hand by the fourth quarter.
Nets And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's matchup with Oklahoma State.
Cause for Concern? Red Raiders' Woes Continue, Drop to 0-6 in Big 12 Play
The Red Raiders dropped their sixth straight game to the Bears on Tuesday as their woes continued.
