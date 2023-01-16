Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Lynchburg apartment complex shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Delante Lee Pannell, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized following vehicle crash in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a major crash in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
wfxrtv.com
One man found shot on Montrose Avenue in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. on Sunday evening. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 it responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) UPDATE: Caiden Brown and Keira Millner have been found safe, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing. Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15, and Keira Millner, 14. Keira was...
The News-Gazette
County Woman Dies Following House Fire
A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
wfxrtv.com
Homicide suspect from MN taken into custody in Forest
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide suspect from Minnesota was taken into custody in Bedford County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they received information from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) in Minnesota about the location of a homicide suspect. BPPD advised Bedford Co. Deputies that the suspect, Benjamin Richardson III may be located in the 5000 block of Waterlick Rd in Forest.
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
wfxrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 63-year-old man passed away after a crash on Frontage Road Sunday evening, according to officials. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road when...
WDBJ7.com
22-year-old dies after Halifax Co. crash along Route 58
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Chevrolet S10 died Monday after swerving and crashing into the back of a truck that had stopped in an eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a fallen tree. According to the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office, a trooper responded around 8:30...
WSET
63-year-old man dies after crash involving motorcycle in Botetourt County: VSP
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 63-year-old man is dead after a crash in Botetourt County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said. Police said the crash happened on Sunday at 5:59 p.m. on Frontage Road, nine-tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 was...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Timber Ridge house fire
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to a hospital after a house fire in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge Co. Monday. According to the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department, Fairfield Rescue Squad, Sheriffs Deputies, South River VFD, Lexington FD & Rescue, Buena Vista FD, Kerrs Creek VFD, and Raphine VFD also responded.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
WDBJ7.com
Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon left one resident and a pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation...
wfxrtv.com
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
Comments / 0