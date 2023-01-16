ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Volunteers frame 3 homes for families in need

Space X president visits Wichita as Air Capital aims for space work. The Air Capital continues to aim for space as the president and COO of Space X visited Wichita. This computer network disruption began on January 14. Three days later, the city is still impacted. Wichita bakery feeling impact...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Public invited to meeting on K-96 improvements project

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. DOT Federal Highway Administration and the City of Wichita are hosting a public meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, to unveil design concepts for the K-96 corridor between I-135 and I-35. The meeting will be held at the National Center for Aviation Training (Building 300), 4004 N. Webb Road in Wichita (at Colonel James Jabara Airport, WSU Tech). It is across from the Administration Center plaza (Building 100), and free parking is available.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Space X president visits Wichita as Air Capital aims for space work

This computer network disruption began on January 14. Three days later, the city is still impacted. Wichita bakery feeling impact of rising egg prices. Hayley Lamoree said she opened Sweet Crumbs Bakery. Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr. Updated: 18 hours ago. Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Anthony nursing home seeking Valentine’s Day cards for residents

ANTHONY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Anthony Community Care Center is hoping you will help make Valentine’s Day special for its residents. The care home is asking for the community and families to send Valentine’s Day cards to the residents. “I remember my husband, he was in the service....
ANTHONY, KS
KWCH.com

El Patio break-in

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 17 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita bakery feeling impact of rising egg prices

This computer network disruption began on January 14. Three days later, the city is still impacted. Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr. Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs, Jr. as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? iFetch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve likely seen pitching machines for baseball practices. This week’s Does It Work product has a similar concept, but serves a much different purpose. The iFetch Automatic Ball Launcher is designed to give owners’ arms a rest while their dogs can enjoy a game...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 18 hours ago. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy