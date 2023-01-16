Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
KWCH.com
Volunteers frame 3 homes for families in need
Space X president visits Wichita as Air Capital aims for space work. The Air Capital continues to aim for space as the president and COO of Space X visited Wichita.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s.
KWCH.com
Public invited to meeting on K-96 improvements project
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. DOT Federal Highway Administration and the City of Wichita are hosting a public meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, to unveil design concepts for the K-96 corridor between I-135 and I-35. The meeting will be held at the National Center for Aviation Training (Building 300), 4004 N. Webb Road in Wichita (at Colonel James Jabara Airport, WSU Tech). It is across from the Administration Center plaza (Building 100), and free parking is available.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County leaders, stakeholders address issue of homelessness
KWCH.com
Space X president visits Wichita as Air Capital aims for space work
This computer network disruption began on January 14. Three days later, the city is still impacted. Wichita bakery feeling impact of rising egg prices. Hayley Lamoree said she opened Sweet Crumbs Bakery. Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Events, Festivals, Cook-Offs, Fairs and Other Big Dates to Look Forward to in 2023
Are you like me and like to plan ahead for all the big Wichita events taking place in the next twelve months? Whether it’s a fun festival, galas, parties, cook-offs, fairs, you name it, you like to have them on your calendar. Or perhaps, you missed out last year and told yourself, “I’m not missing it this year!”.
KWCH.com
Anthony nursing home seeking Valentine’s Day cards for residents
ANTHONY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Anthony Community Care Center is hoping you will help make Valentine’s Day special for its residents. The care home is asking for the community and families to send Valentine’s Day cards to the residents. “I remember my husband, he was in the service....
KWCH.com
‘Michael Schwanke,’ ‘Rachel Hackbarth’ up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael Schwanke and Rachel Hackbarth are looking for forever homes. That’s right! The Kansas Humane Society shared videos on Wednesday showing two dogs named for the 12 News anchors. KHS says Michael Schwanke is a 10-month-old “who loves keeping people informed on the local and...
This shop has served Wichita bicyclists for 60 years. Now it’s closing
The business has a 10 percent discount on everything until it closes.
KWCH.com
El Patio break-in
KWCH.com
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Video and photos shared by the Garden Plain Police Department last week created a lot of concern about feral hogs possibly being in the area in western Sedgwick County. Now, after taking a look, wildlife officials say the sightings weren’t of feral hogs, but rather pot-bellied pigs.
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Wichita bakery feeling impact of rising egg prices
This computer network disruption began on January 14. Three days later, the city is still impacted. Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr. Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs, Jr. as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? iFetch
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve likely seen pitching machines for baseball practices. This week’s Does It Work product has a similar concept, but serves a much different purpose. The iFetch Automatic Ball Launcher is designed to give owners’ arms a rest while their dogs can enjoy a game...
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Report released on death at Wichita water treatment plant construction site
55-year-old Manuel Esparza died in the accident that happened March 10, 2022.
KWCH.com
Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
KWCH.com
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government
Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met
