Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Lynchburg apartment complex shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Delante Lee Pannell, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
wfxrtv.com
Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition
The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man sentenced to life for murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced 20-year-old Jamerius Crennell for the murder of a man at a convenience store, according to court documents. Crennell pled guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a shooting that left Basil Hubble dead on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Moorman Avenue NW.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. – One man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who claimed she had shot her husband, authorities said.
WSLS
Man wanted for Minnesota homicide arrested in Forest
FOREST, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Minnesota was arrested in Forest, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota contacted them about Benjamin Richardson III, who was wanted out of their jurisdiction in connection with a murder.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Casey Tryon-Castro of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in Roanoke and charged for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. According to the arrest warrant, Tryon-Castro voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement officers January 25, 2021 at her residence in Roanoke. “During...
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke
An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
WSLS
Two arrested after drugs, guns, cash seized in Covington
COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington resident and a Clifton Forge resident have been arrested after more than $27,000 worth of methamphetamine, guns, cash, and other items were found. On Jan. 15 around 4:30 a.m., the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said the Covington Police Department contacted them regarding a vehicle...
wfxrtv.com
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
wfxrtv.com
How to escape a car in floodwater
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Two people are still missing after a car tried to cross the Rockfish River in Nelson County last month. Officials say the driver ran through the running water, and the car was pulled into the river by a strong current. According to the National Weather...
Danville Fire Department breaks record from 1884
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — From chimney fires to helping with car crashes, the Danville Fire Department says they hit a record number of calls in 2022. The fire department says it responded to 9,592 calls. The department reports this is the most calls they have received since they were founded in 1884. Last year, DFD […]
Danville Police seeing success from Project B.R.A.V.E. when dealing with Domestic Violence calls
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports an initiative has improved the way they answer one of the most dangerous calls to service. According to the Danville Police Department, those calls are domestic violence calls. The DPD implemented Project B.R.A.V.E. in May 2022, B.R.A.V.E. stands for “Bringing Resources After ViolencE.” Project B.R.A.V.E. […]
wfxrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 63-year-old man passed away after a crash on Frontage Road Sunday evening, according to officials. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road when...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing Martinsville teen located, found safe, according to police
Update: Wednesday, 8:25 a.m. Vincent Gravely has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Vincent Gravely was last seen in Martinsville on Sunday. He was last seen wearing...
Comments / 3