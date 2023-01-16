‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes ‘Talking Marriage’ To Prove They Are Serious About Relationship

MEGA

Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are talking about the possibility of marriage — before their divorces from their respective spouses are even finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the couple, the two are talking about walking down the aisle after they hash out settlements in court with their exes.

A source said Amy is close to wrapping up her agreement with soon-to-be ex-husband Andrew Shue and is encouraging T.J. to push through his divorce from Marilee Fiebig .

“She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is,” said the source. After sneaking around for months, the insider added, “they’re relieved it’s all out in the open now.”

Further, sources said Amy, 49, is worth an estimated $50 million and has no problem supporting TJ if he has to part with most of his fortune in his divorce. “She wants their divorces over and done with,” said the insider.

Another insider said, “They’re happy and in love. Amy and T.J.’s attitude is to hell with anyone who stands in their way!”

As RadarOnline.com, ABC continues to investigate T.J. and Amy’s romance. The network wants to determine if any company policies were violated with the relationship. The two have been off the air for weeks with no update from bosses.

The two have lawyered up and appear ready for a legal battle if ABC decides to terminate their contracts.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes’ estranged wife recently spoke out trashing her ex. Her lawyer said, “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.”

“To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” the attorney added. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”

Earlier this month, Holmes filed for divorce but Fiebig has yet to respond.