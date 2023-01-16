ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police

A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot

A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

More details released on deadly Monroe County fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

SUV crashes into a Dunmore home

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
