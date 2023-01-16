Read full article on original website
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 183 in Moosic. That's just past the Moosic/Davis Street exit (182). This is a developing story; check back for updates. See news happening?...
Route 22 crash cleared after backing up traffic in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
Wednesday’s commute is off to a rocky start as a three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 22 West near mile marker 322.9 between Fullerton Avenue and MacArthur Road/ Route 145, authorities said. No injuries were...
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
2 Pa. men die after being ejected from speeding cars, police say
Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Two men thrown from their vehicles, pronounced dead as result of crash in Monroe County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Update 1/17/23: State Police announced the identities of two men who died as the result of a crash on Monday afternoon. According to a PSP report, 68-year-old Donn Innes, of Weatherly, and 31-year-old Jeffrey Bates, of Danville, died after being ejected from their vehicles.
Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot
A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents’ dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
More details released on deadly Monroe County fire
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment. […]
SUV crashes into a Dunmore home
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
Building destroyed in Montrose fire
Just before 4 a.m. this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit responded to a duplex at 100 Grow Avenue in Montrose.
2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of Centenary president's wife was drunk, prosecutors say
BELVIDERE — A Hackettstown man who was drunk and driving without a license when he fatally struck the wife of Centenary University's president before he fled the scene on Jan. 7 initially told police he had not been driving and the damage on his vehicle was "new to him," prosecutors said at his detention hearing on Wednesday.
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
