A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO