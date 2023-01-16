The Door County Folk Alliance will host its first barn dance of the year Jan. 28, 7-9 pm, at the Kress Pavilion. Caller Mike Grimm will lead participants through circle and long-line dances. All levels of dancers are welcome, but the Folk Alliance recommends that children be at least 8 years old and able to follow the instructions on their own. The Sugar on the Floor Barn Dance Orchestra will provide live music.

EGG HARBOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO