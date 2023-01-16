Read full article on original website
Eagles Still Storm in Boys Hoops
Southern Door’s boys basketball team knocked Kewaunee out of the Packerland Conference’s unbeaten ranks Tuesday when the Eagles recorded a 63-59 victory on the Storm’s home court. Drew Daoust led three Southern Door players in double figures with 29 points. Jared Hawkey added 17 points with Taylor...
The Intricacies of Ice Carving
Not that long ago, Collin Richter of Sturgeon Bay was new to ice carving, but for years, his father, Gary, had participated in carving events throughout Wisconsin. “My dad suggested I give it a try,” Richter said. “Our family enjoys getting involved in street art and events whenever we get an opportunity.”
Sturgeon Bay Stretches Dollars from $16 Million School Referendum
The library at Sturgeon Bay’s Sunrise Elementary School will receive $207,000 worth of improvements this summer because the district had money left over from $16.9 million in voter-approved building projects. The Sturgeon Bay School Board this month authorized the district to renovate, reconfigure, electronically update and spruce up the...
Candlelight Vigil Walk in Sturgeon Bay
A right-to-life candlelight vigil walk will be held in Sturgeon Bay on Jan. 21. It will start at 6 pm at the Government Center, 421 Nebraska St., and end at Door County Medical Center, 323 S. 18th Ave. The route is about a 30-minute walk. All participants are encouraged to...
Local Color
Gail Gilson Pierce paints vibrant versions of Door County. Gail Gilson Pierce still remembers an art project she made for her parents in second grade, when her teacher taught the class to finger weave, and each student could choose two colors of yarn for their project. The colors Pierce chose?...
Fossils, Fur and More at Crossroads at Big Creek
Families and learners of all ages are invited to the next Saturday Science program at Crossroads at Big Creek on Jan. 21. Drop in anytime between 1 pm and 4 pm to learn about Door County’s fossils, hunt for fossils in Crossroads’ exhibits and create a model to take home. Each participating family will also receive a free Door County fossil pamphlet. Meet in the lab of the Collins Learning Center.
Door From Above: Winter Fleet Arriving
The Mesabi Miner clears the bridges en route to its overwinter port at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. Several of the big boats have already arrived – the Edwin Gott and the Wilfred Sykes – and the Joseph Block was expected after the deadline of this issue.
Movement Classes at The Kress
In collaboration with independent choreographer Elizabeth Clark, the Kress Pavilion is hosting a Finding Your Center movement class on Thursdays, 9 am, in the Great Hall. The class focuses on flexibility, balance, breath work and strength building in a casual atmosphere with music to facilitate “finding your center” and to enhance or complement any current yoga practices.
Door County Broadband Rundown
Communities up and down the peninsula are progressing with plans to provide reliable, affordable, accessible high-speed internet to their residents and businesses. The push began following the late-2021 passage of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure plan that guaranteed $42.45 billion in funding to improve broadband access for rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities.
Making Astronomy Accessible
The Door Peninsula Astronomical Society (DPAS) and Crossroads at Big Creek have received a grant from the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium for a project called Making Astronomy Accessible, which seeks to “bring the stars within reach.” This project supplements the society’s meetings, which are held monthly on the first Tuesday, and its viewing nights.
Barn Dance at the Kress Pavilion
The Door County Folk Alliance will host its first barn dance of the year Jan. 28, 7-9 pm, at the Kress Pavilion. Caller Mike Grimm will lead participants through circle and long-line dances. All levels of dancers are welcome, but the Folk Alliance recommends that children be at least 8 years old and able to follow the instructions on their own. The Sugar on the Floor Barn Dance Orchestra will provide live music.
Literacy-Tutor Training
Literacy Door County, which provides one-to-one adult literacy tutoring for native and nonnative English speakers, is hosting a training session for those interested in becoming a volunteer tutor. The training will be held Jan. 28, 12-2:30 pm, at Hope United Church of Christ, 141 S. 12th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay....
DCHS Featured Pet: Beauty
Meet Beauty, a 2-year-old kitty who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus – and who lives up to her name! Weighing just eight pounds, Beauty boasts a soft, long coat and luxurious whiskers. Like all cats at WHS, Beauty (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51784986) has been...
Obituary: Stephen Albert Gerdmann
Stephen A. Gerdmann, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, beloved son of Alfred and Alma Gerdmann died Wednesday January 18, 2023 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. Stephen was their first born son and his surviving siblings are Nancy (William) Antink, Anthony (Lynn) Gerdmann, Lancing (Swanee) Gerdmann, and Nathan. He was the proud father of Timothy (Stacey) Gerdmann of Savannah, Georgia and Mitchell Gerdmann of Sturgeon Bay. Stephen married Chalonne F. (Dix) Tauschek on October 30, 1979 in Nevada. Her two children also survive, Patrick (Debi) Tauschek and Michelle (Tauschek) Gier. Together Stephen and Chalonne had nine grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon), Rebecca, Benjamin, Alex, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Brett, Marcus, Mikel and three adorable great grandchildren, Lucas and Caroline and Josephine Gerdmann.
Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
Intro to Belly Dance Class at STUDIO234
STUDIO234 and instructor Andria Nikoupolis Weliky are offering a new movement class, Intro to Belly Dance, every Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Feb. 28, 1-2 pm. This vibrant class will begin with a warm-up, then transition into skill progressions and applying them to choreography. This class is geared toward adults of all levels, from beginners to more advanced dancers. Dress in clothing that allows for ease of movement, and plan to dance barefoot.
Challenges Planned to S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion
Ways to challenge the proposed expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy were discussed Jan. 10 at the Forestville Public Library during an informational session hosted by the Friends of the Forestville Dam. S&S Jerseyland Dairy intends to increase its existing operation from the 7,654 animal units it reported a...
Ink Block Carving and Stamp Art at ARTicipation Studio & Gallery
Door County artist Melissa Resch will guide participants through the ink block carving and stamp art process to create a framable art piece Jan. 21, 2-4:30 pm, at ARTicipation Studio & Gallery. The cost of $55 includes all materials, instruction and beverages. Learn more and join the fun by registering...
PODCAST: Archival Magic with Dustin Renwick and National Geographic
When Dustin Renwick went to work at National Geographic in 2017, he almost immediately set out to find out what the magazine’s extensive archives might include about Door County, a place his family has visited for years. He joins Myles Dannhausen Jr. to talk about what he found, how our forgotten archives can help connect generations and how he uses them to tell new stories.
Kress Pavillion, Egg Harbor Library Open House
Join the Village of Egg Harbor and the Egg Harbor Library to celebrate winter and community with free fun Jan. 26, 9 am – 6 pm. To highlight the offerings at the Kress Pavilion, the day’s activities will include three free yoga classes, a pasta-making class, a book discussion as part of Door County Reads, a jam session with No Name Ukulele Band and the Door County Ukulele Society, a winter seed-sowing demonstration, pizza from Pizza Bros, a visit from residents of the Open Door Bird Sanctuary, village history displays and a program by the Egg Harbor Historical Society.
