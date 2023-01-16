ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County

By Daily Voice
 3 days ago

New update: LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville Crash

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.

The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 62.

The lanes remained closed for more than two hours during an accident investigation.

At around 3:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police announced three lanes had reopened. The HOV lane remains closed.

The crash reportedly involved an overturned car, which then caught on fire.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 1

