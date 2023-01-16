ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

NFL Draft Profile: David Perales, Linebacker, Fresno State Bulldogs

 3 days ago

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Fresno State LB David Perales

David Perales
Fresno State Bulldogs

#99
Pos: LB
Ht: LB
Wt: 256
Hand: 948
Arm: 3218
Wing: 7812
40: 4.90
DOB: 4/9/1999
Hometown: Merced, CA
High School: Merced
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from Merced, California. Attended Merced High School. Began his college career at Merced Community College. He played in eleven games, totaling sixty four tackles, and fourteen sacks. Transferred to Sacramento State University prior to the 2018 season. As a sophomore, he played in ten games, totaling twenty three tackles and 2.5 sacks. Transferred to Fresno State University prior to the 2019 season. During the shortened 2020 season, he started all six games, totaling twenty eight tackles, which was ranked second highest on the team, nine tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles, which was the most in the Mountain West. Named to the 2020 Second Team All-Mountain West. As a senior, he played in all thirteen games, totaling forty five tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, which ranked first on the team, and three forced fumbles. He decided to use his extra year of eligibility. He had an outstanding 2022 season, playing in fourteen games, totaling forty seven tackles, sixteen tackles for loss, which ranked first on the team, and 11.5 sacks, which was also ranked highest on the team. Also had two forced fumbles and one interception.

ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

