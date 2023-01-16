ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

phsnews.com

Strawberry Festival Music Lineup

The Florida strawberry festival is an annual event hosted in plant city Florida for the 88th year this March. Started in 1930 by the Plant City Lions Club, it’s a celebration of bountiful strawberry harvests. The festival is known for its rides, strawberry-themed foods, and anticipated music. The 2023 Strawberry festival lineup has been posted, and this year has a lot of big names.
PLANT CITY, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
flcourier.com

Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them

It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year

TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb. January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival

DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28. The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.
DADE CITY, FL
magicofmiles.com

Hotel Review: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. I took the free shuttle from Tampa Airport to the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, and waited for just two...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Jan. 19-25

3-6 p.m. at Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton. Jiggs Landing hosts live music all weekend, including The Koko Ray Show (rock, funk, R&B, soul) on Thursday. Continues from 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a $5 cover and from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday with no cover. Bishop After Dark:...
SARASOTA, FL

