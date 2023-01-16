ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
thejournalonline.com

Highway 29 wreck

Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Eric ‘Corey’ Taylor, 31, of Monroe

Eric Corey Taylor, age 31 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with David Cato officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens police investigating shooting on Old Hull Road

On Jan. 16, at 5:51 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Old Hull Road. The victim, a 24-year-old male, was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital, according to an ACCPD press release. This is an ongoing investigation....

