Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Destroy Lonely, Smokey Robinson, Carin Leon
We’re most of the way through January and there are still plenty of big concerts left to see this month at metro Phoenix venues. This weekend, for instance, will feature performances by living legends like Smokey Robinson and Bruce Hornsby, as well as rising stars like rapper Destroy Lonely and norteño artist Carin Leon. Read on for more details about their gigs and other notable shows in the Valley from Friday, January 20, to Sunday, January 22. You can also check out Phoenix New Times concert listings for more live music.
Zedd and Loud Luxury Are Playing the Tao x Maxim Super Bowl Party in Scottsdale
World-famous DJs Zedd and Loud Luxury are among the headliners at the latest Super Bowl weekend party to be announced. The Tao x Maxim Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can will run 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, at the Scottsdale Jet Center, 14988 North 78th Way, Scottsdale.
The Electric Bat Pinball Arcade in Tempe Just Got a Major Upgrade
Rachel Bess lit up the live music spot and popular watering hole Yucca Tap Room in a whole new way when she opened the Electric Bat Arcade inside the venue four years ago. Her Bat’s wings have continued to grow, and now, with a recent expansion, there’s more space and ways to get your game on.
An Award-Winning Sushi Chef is Moving Into the Former Bandera Restaurant in Scottsdale
In 2003, Tyson Cole and his team opened the first location of sushi restaurant Uchi in Austin. In 2011, the chef won one of the highest honors in food, and was named the James Beard Awards' Best Chef: Southwest. In 2023, he aims to open his first restaurant in Arizona.
frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M
Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
Fill Your Weekend with Chinese Food, Craft Beer, and Cars at These Metro Phoenix Events
This weekend, metro Phoenix's events are filled with cars, culture, and craft beer. Here are three ways to fill your weekend with food and drinks in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Grand Opening. Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22. 690 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe. 480-256-1623. Tempe's...
'Wallace & Ladmo’ is back on TV in Phoenix. Here’s where to watch
If you missed your shot at a Ladmo Bag as a kid, now’s your chance. AZTV Channel 7 began airing old episodes of the “The Wallace & Ladmo Show,” a beloved Arizona kids’ show, on Jan. 1. The daily variety show, which started on KPHO in...
Three New Restaurants and Cafes are Opening in Downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square
Downtown Phoenix’s Heritage Square is gearing up to welcome three new places to eat and drink next month, giving a boost to the historic area known for its repurposed, quaint turn-of-the-20th century homes. Here’s what to expect. Latha. 628 East Adams Street. Latha, which means “flavor” in Swahili,...
Watch Fast and Furious Cars Compete in This Weekend's Drift Competition in Chandler
It's been about 20 years since 2 Fast 2 Furious hit the silver screen, and the act of drifting came into the public consciousness. The automotive sport, where high-horsepower vehicles burn rubber around street courses, has since evolved into an art form. On January 22, local drifters will duke it...
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town
Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
'I'm so glad you found the light': Valley family mourns loved one killed in fiery I-10 crash
PHOENIX — Andrew Standifird’s life was in the midst of a turnaround when a horrific semi-truck crash claimed his life. The 28-year-old father of three was a beloved son and husband. However, he dealt with addiction issues throughout his life. "Andrew was a very charismatic, loving, giving, just...
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
Arizona to auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes
PHOENIX – An Arizona state agency will auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes, with online-only bidding to begin next week. The Arizona Department of Revenue said Friday the content of the boxes up for grabs to the public will include jewelry, gold coins, currency and collectibles that have gone unclaimed by owners for years.
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
