Freddie Dilione Goes Through First Tennessee Practice Thursday
Tennessee basketball early enrollee Freddie Dilione made his Volunteer debut on the practice court Thursday afternoon. The Vols plan on redshirting Dilione this season before the talented guard makes his debut in the 2023-24 season. “He’s not going to play,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said earlier this month. “He...
Tennessee Football Ranks Top Five in Average 2022 Home Attendance
There’s no questioning the support that Tennessee’s fans gave the program throughout the 2022 college football season. With sellout after sellout in Neyland Stadium, the Vols’ fanbase proved that they would show up and show out any chance they had. According to FOX College Football on Wednesday...
Three Quick Takeaways: Undermanned Tennessee Basketball Wins At Mississippi State
Tennessee was down two starters and played as poorly as possible for the first 14 minutes before finding its offensive stride and pushing past Mississippi State, 70-59, in Starkville Tuesday night. Zakai Zeigler and Julian Phillips were fantastic in the second half as the Vols flipped an offensive script and...
Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver
Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
Tennessee Basketball Announces Three Upcoming Sold Out Home Games
Tennessee Basketball has announced that three upcoming home games are officially sold out. According to the announcement from Tennessee communications on Tuesday afternoon, the following three games are officially sold out:. vs No. 7 Texas – Saturday, January 28. vs No. 16 Auburn – Saturday, February 4. vs...
Tennessee Football Gets a Report Card in the Latest SEC Shorts
The 2022-2023 college football season is in the books, which can only mean one thing – it’s report card time for the Southeastern Conference. In the latest from SEC Shorts on YouTube, the crew is handing out report cards to all 14 SEC teams. From Florida’s bowl game collapse to Arkansas’ up-and-down bumpy season, all the storylines are touched on in this season-ending digital short.
Tyreke Key Out For Tennessee Basketball Against Mississippi State
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key is out with an illness against Mississippi State Tuesday night, KnoxNews Mike Wilson first reported and a UT spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider. Key is missing just his first game of the season but is the second Vol out in Starkville, joining All-SEC shooting guard...
Tennessee Early Enrollee Receiver Nathan Leacock Soaring Up the Rankings
Despite already being enrolled at the University of Tennessee with several practices under his belt, Vols early enrollee wide receiver Nathan Leacock is still soaring up the recruiting rankings. On3 Sports announced on Tuesday morning that Leacock has landed as the No. 45 overall player in the 2023 class in...
Tennessee Shooting Guard Out Against Mississippi State
Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is out for Tuesday night’s matchup against Mississippi State, KnoxNews’ Mike Wilson first reported and a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider Tuesday night. Vescovi re-injured his left shoulder in Tennessee’s 63-56 loss against Kentucky Saturday. The All-SEC shooting guard seemingly injured...
Nico Iamaleava Stands Atop the Final 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Tennessee quarterback and early enrollee Nico Iamaleava has officially landed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to On3 Sports’ final rankings. Nico Iamaleava ranks two spots above Texas early enrollee quarterback Arch Manning. Iamaleava enrolled at Tennessee on Dec. 16 and took part...
