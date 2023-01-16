The 2022-2023 college football season is in the books, which can only mean one thing – it’s report card time for the Southeastern Conference. In the latest from SEC Shorts on YouTube, the crew is handing out report cards to all 14 SEC teams. From Florida’s bowl game collapse to Arkansas’ up-and-down bumpy season, all the storylines are touched on in this season-ending digital short.

