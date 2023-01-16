Read full article on original website
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Adam Thielen Might Be Fed up with Vikings
<p>There is no way that the Minnesota Vikings will make it to the next training camp without a substantial shakeup</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/adam-thielen-might-be">Adam Thielen Might Be Fed up with Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
<p>The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/harsh-words-about">Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons
<p>Eight teams remain in the NFL’s postseason tournament, and the eliminated franchises are conducting roster housekeeping to prepare for 2023</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-lose-offensive">Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/for-vikings-offseason">ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Former Vikings Coach Lands Interview with Commanders
<p>The Washington Commanders fired a former Minnesota Vikings coach last week and may hop into bed with a different ex-Vikings</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/former-vikings-coach-lands">Former Vikings Coach Lands Interview with Commanders</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have entered their 2023 offseason after losing to the New York Giants in the wild-card round of</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/problem-emerges-for-vikings">1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Justin Jefferson Weighs in About Future with Vikings
<p>Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reached the postseason for the first time in 2022, and his team ended its</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/justin-jefferson-weighs-in">Justin Jefferson Weighs in About Future with Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Packers Players Have Odd Reaction to Vikings Loss
<p>Green Bay Packers players relish their team’s rivalry with the Minnesota Vikings just as much as fans. And they’re not</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/packers-players-have-odd">Packers Players Have Odd Reaction to Vikings Loss</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings Sign New OLB
<p>Call it a Kwesi Adofo-Mensah special. The former Cleveland Browns executive turned Minnesota Vikings general manager has called upon an</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-sign-new-olb">Vikings Sign New OLB</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through
Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida. Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment... The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach
<p>The NFL’s annual coaching carousel is alive and well, and a Minnesota Vikings coach has been summoned to interview in</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/patriots-request-interview">Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Aaron Rodgers addresses his playing future in Tuesday’s podcast appearance
Now that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the
