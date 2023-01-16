Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
Former Northumberland County official charged with theft
KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
State Police investigating vandalism to Verizon system in Turkey Run
TURKEY RUN – State Police at Frackville say someone vandalized a Verizon cabinet in this section of town, causing a disruption of landline telephone service. Troopers said the incident happened around 1am Jan. 14 on Furnace Street. Someone cut three wires to a Verizon cabinet and caused disruption to...
Suspect fraudulently buys $2,600 of toilets with credit card
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police are investigating a credit card fraud case in which the suspect charged more than $2,600 of toilets. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect made the purchase on Dec. 30 from Bi-Lo Supply in Monroe Township. Total cost of the multiple toilets and other supplies they purchased was $2,657. Police continue to investigate.
Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery
WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
Pa. State Police: Thieves caught driving off with stolen tractor-trailer worth $45,000
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a truck repair shop in Lebanon County. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown over the weekend. It is valued at $45,000. Surveillance video captured the moment...
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 183 in Moosic. That's just past the Moosic/Davis Street exit (182). This is a developing story; check back for updates. See news happening?...
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction. In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005. As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened. You find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.
Blue Mountain teacher to resign amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the resignation of a high school teacher amid an ongoing police investigation. A Blue Mountain High School teacher submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Wednesday, according to the board's agenda for its committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday.
State Police Investigating Explosive/Firework Placed in Mailbox in Northern Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating an incident involving an explosive that damaged a mailbox in East Union Township. According to Troopers, the incident occurred around 11:45am on Sunday, January 15th, 2023, around 11:45am. Police say someone placed a small explosive/firework in a mailbox on Creek Road causing...
Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County
10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot
A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Mahanoy
MAHANOY CITY – A Mahanoy City man was arrested last week on drug charges after a search warrant. Francis L. Merva, 57, of 332 West Spruce Street, is facing multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Troopers said a search warrant was...
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
PA Man Stole $867K From Willingboro Employer, Spent It On Sports Gambling, Cars: Prosecutor
A Bucks County, PA, man has been charged with stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer, authorities said. Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, PA, surrendered Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Prosecutor’s Office in Mount Holly, said Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. The investigation revealed that Myslinski used...
Route 22 crash cleared after backing up traffic in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
Wednesday’s commute is off to a rocky start as a three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 22 West near mile marker 322.9 between Fullerton Avenue and MacArthur Road/ Route 145, authorities said. No injuries were...
