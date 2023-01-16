Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless Trainwreck: Jack’s Plot to Help Diane Is About to Blow Up in His Face
Will the Abbott men finally realize that Kyle’s mother is a magnet for mayhem?!?. Listen, we love that Jack Abbott will go above and beyond to protect those he cares about on Young & Restless, but this time he’s just being foolish — and there’s no question he’s going to get burned.
SheKnows
Jack Makes Diane a Shocking Offer — and [Spoiler] Decides to Leave Genoa City
At the Abbott mansion, Summer thanks Kyle for getting on board with her taking Harrison to Paris. She hopes this thing with Diane and Stark will be resolved when they return. Kyle wishes he’d never heard the guy’s name. Diane finds Jeremy finishing breakfast in Society and remarks...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Hook Killer’s Identity Revealed
'General Hospital' spoilers reveal that the hook killer is a main character in Port Charles, someone fans suspected all along.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Sonny Just Handed Nina What She Needs to Destroy Carly Once and For All! But What Comes Next?
What happens next will change several lives forever!. For months, General Hospital‘s Carly has been telling one lie after another in an effort to prevent anyone from finding out that Nina is Willow’s biological mother. But now, it looks as if both lives and relationships will be on the line as Nina discovers a shocking secret which could change everything.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the Former Castmate That He Told, ‘Don’t Go Back to the Soap’
The Emmy winner believed that his co-star had what it took to make it. It sounds funny, but sometimes, the best thing you can tell someone you admire is “Nope, don’t come back.” So Maurice Benard explained during the first State of Mind episode of 2023. (Watch it in full below.) Speaking with Sarah Joy Brown, aka the first of the Carlys with whom General Hospital paired him as Sonny, he admitted that he’d once told one of his on-screen sons not to make a U-turn to Port Charles: Bryan Craig, who played Morgan.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023
'General Hospital' spoilers for January 2023 reveal that the New Year will start off with heartache and tragedy.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Seduces Bill Away From Sheila
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan will do whatever it takes to protect her family from Sheila Carter.
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
Rena Sofer and Wally Kurth Split After ‘General Hospital’: ‘Our Characters Were In Love, We Weren’t In Love’
Rena Sofer recently revealed she split from Wally Kurth after they realized their 'General Hospital' characters were the ones in love — not the two of them.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
TV Fanatic
Kelly Severide Will Be Absent From Chicago Fire, but Don’t Panic.
Kelly Severide is taking a temporary leave of absence from Firehouse 51. Deadline reported Friday afternoon that Taylor Kinney is taking a break from Chicago Fire. The outlet says the actor is dealing with a personal matter. Future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate the beloved actor's...
TV Fanatic
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh: Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee, & Megan Hilty Comedy Ordered to Series at Amazon Freevee
Amazon Freevee has handed out a straight-to-series order for The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. The original comedy series stars Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (The Dropout, The Cleaning Lady), comedian Sindhu Vee (Starstruck), and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Smash, Patsy & Loretta). "Inspired by the personal experiences of...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Is There When Nina Needs Him The Most
General Hospital spoilers reveal tender moments, sheer confusion, mystery-solving, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this exciting episode. General Hospital Spoilers Highlights: Sonny And Nina Are Stunned. Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) jaw was on the floor when Carly (Laura Wright) told her that Willow...
TV Fanatic
Mayfair Witches Exclusive Sneak Peek: Rowan Crosses Paths With Lasher
Mayfair Witches isn't wasting a single beat. The new AMC drama has delivered some shocking twists through its first two episodes, but where do things go on Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 3?. After the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that closed out Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 2, Rowan is seeking safety.
‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 1 Recap: 7 Things to Remember Before Season 2
There's a lot to unpack from 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1, so here's a recap of the most important things to remember for season 2.
TV Fanatic
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 11
Did Danny and Baez manage to get through to a victim's son?. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11, the pair investigated the death of a chess hustler, but his son complicated the case. Meanwhile, Erin is offered an endorsement of her run for D.A. by an influential Harlem pastor...
Comments / 0