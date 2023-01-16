Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Californian Fried Chicken Chain Hits 100 Location Milestone in 5 Years Making it Fastest-Growing Chain Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
NFL ref for Bengals-Bills has insane OVER/UNDER record
NFL refs play a significant role in the outcome of games. For bettors, that’s a painful truth we know all too well. But rather than mope about past losses perpetuated by bad calls, I’m here to make some money. And, based on history, we’ve got a great chance...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of
Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed
The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Cardinals newest coaching staff members already has his first big project
St. Louis Cardinals add new coach to the big league staff and he already has his first project. Last Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have made an addition to their big league coaching staff, bringing aboard Daniel Nicolaisen as the club’s third hitting coach. Previously, Nicolaisen...
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
Saints Win Appeals Regarding Alleged Fake Injury Fines
The New Orleans Saints won their appeals to NFL fines after an alleged fake injury in Week 13.
NFL picks against the spread for every game in Divisional Round (Eagles will demolish Giants)
It’s time for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs!. Throughout the regular season, I gave you my best bet against the spread for every single game. I am once again doing it throughout the postseason. If you don’t care about the spread, and only want to know my...
Nation's top cornerback flips from Miami to Colorado, commits to play for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders and Colorado landed five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, who originally pledged to the Miami Hurricanes.
Braden Smith leads the way as No. 3 Purdue basketball hammers Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS − Braden Smith introduced himself to the Minnesota. Through 18 career college games, Purdue's freshman point guard averaged 9.4 points and had scored four in all but one contest. The Golden Gophers held Smith scoreless on 0 of 4 shooting last month in Mackey Arena. On Thursday night...
Lady Vols defeat Florida, remains undefeated in SEC play
Tennessee (15-6, 7-0 SEC) defeated Florida (12-7, 1-5 SEC), 74-56, Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee remains undefeated in SEC play. The Lady Vols overcame a 15-12 first-quarter deficit to win its eighth consecutive game and complete a regular-season sweep against the Gators. Tennessee defeated Florida in a conference opener for both schools in December.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
600K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0