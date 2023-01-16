ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of

Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed

The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols defeat Florida, remains undefeated in SEC play

Tennessee (15-6, 7-0 SEC) defeated Florida (12-7, 1-5 SEC), 74-56, Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee remains undefeated in SEC play. The Lady Vols overcame a 15-12 first-quarter deficit to win its eighth consecutive game and complete a regular-season sweep against the Gators. Tennessee defeated Florida in a conference opener for both schools in December.
GAINESVILLE, FL
