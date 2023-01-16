Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Beech Grove father charged after video shows 4-year-old boy with gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed in the criminal case against Shane Osborne, the Beech Grove man whose four-year-old son was seen on video waving a handgun in an apartment building. Osborne, 45, faces felony charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of child...
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
Police: victim in deadly shooting led officers on short chase
Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Indy woman shot lying in bed next to her baby after several bullets fired into home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired into a home on the near northwest side. The victim says she was lying in bed next to her 5-month-old son when bullets tore through the door frame and walls of her home. The victim tried to run for cover as the […]
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Shane Osborne, 45, faces charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His […]
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
The entire arrest and video was broadcasted by "On Patrol: Live," a reality television show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
Woman arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman for her alleged role in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the city's north side. On Jan. 15, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive, near West 79th Street and Township Line Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
wrtv.com
Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death. Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice. Makin was...
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
Guns, valuables stolen from cars parked in Broad Ripple over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Coleman was out in the heart of Broad Ripple Sunday, celebrating with friends. "Came back to my car at 10:30 and my door side window was shattered," said Coleman. "Glass was on the ground and then glass was inside the vehicle as well." Coleman wasn't alone....
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
Woman hit by SUV in Kokomo, taken to hospital in critical condition
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Kokomo on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington and West Jefferson streets. The Kokomo Police Department said the 25-year-old driver was...
bcdemocrat.com
Police: Former clerk stole $1,000-worth of office supplies; Smith charged with 2 felonies, facing more charges from last year
Former Brown County Clerk Kathy Smith was formally charged with two felonies last week for theft and official misconduct following an investigation by local law enforcement. On Jan. 3 Brown County Det. Brian Shrader was asked to look into a case concerning Smith allegedly stealing items — mostly office supplies — from the clerk’s office.
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday evening in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, one of its officers was on patrol around 6:10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Ford Street and Meade Street.
Suspect accused in cross-country burglary spree arrested in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A million-dollar, cross-country crime spree ended in Marion County last month, authorities said. According to court documents, it started in California, where suspect Sebastian Marcelo Orlando Briones Tapia is alleged to have stolen, with several accomplices, $132,000 in merchandise from a Vallejo, California, store. Police said they drove off in a silver Dodge van with no license plates.
1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
