Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County teachers honored by foundation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A music teacher in Venice and a Sarasota physical education teacher have been honored for their work and dedication by the Educational Foundation of Sarasota County. Timothy Ferguson, a music teacher at Garden Elementary School in Venice, was named the 2023 Sarasota County Teacher of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish High School receives $25K from Gettel for Automotive Maintenance Program
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parrish High School students are getting a big vocational education boost from Gettel Automotive Group. Gettel announced that they are donating $25,000 to the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair group and a dedication was held Thursday afternoon. Vocational education has seen a big boost in the...
Bay News 9
Pinellas County Schools teacher receives national recognition
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — During a time when many are leaving the profession, a Pinellas County teacher was nationally recognized Wednesday for her dedication to the classroom. Dr. Kristie Joe Redfering, who teaches special education at the Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, received the 2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year award from The Council for Exceptional Children.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota teachers get funds for post-hurricane support
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Teachers and support personnel in Sarasota County will have $200,000 from the Florida Disaster Fund available for continued support in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday morning in Fort Myers, where he doled out $1 million to organization that...
Hillsborough School leaders to discuss changing policies on race, LGBTQ+
Hillsborough School board members will discuss changing its policies on race and LGBTQ+ students to comply with a new state law at Tuesday's workshop.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Prep's upper school begins to take shape
When Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy freshmen returned to campus after winter break, they saw the walls of the upper school in place. Construction on the 77,409-square-feet building is expected to be complete in August, just in time for the freshmen class to start their sophomore year. Scott Stenman, the vice...
Mysuncoast.com
McNeal Elementary School mourns loss of teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) --Students and staff at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School had crisis counselors at the school as students and staff returned from the holiday weekend with one less staff member. Early Sunday morning, 39-year-old Justin Darr was found dead after being missing for six days. “Some tears...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County announces Newtown Community Cleanup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced a cleanup for the community of Newtown. Residents are encouraged to participate. Residents can clear the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown and Beverly Terrace area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21.
Mysuncoast.com
CASL and other organizations tackling housing crisis on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As housing costs continue to rise along the Suncoast, one local organization is working hard to help those who are struggling to put a roof over their heads. The Community Assisted and Supported Living organization, also known as CASL, is finding homes for those on the...
Counselors to help students, staff at Manatee school following death of 'favorite' teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Crisis counselors will be available Tuesday for students and staff members at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School following the death of its physical education teacher, Justin Darr. The 39-year-old was found dead Sunday not far from his home in Parrish nearly a week after he...
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker
Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
Mysuncoast.com
911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube is recovering after a fall from a tree at his Sarasota home. According to witnesses, Steube was doing work on tree limbs when he fell approximately 25 feet to the ground from the ladder. It appeared a tree branch struck him, causing him to lose balance. The congressman was discovered quickly and was responsive. The 911 caller described him as dazed while answering questions but he was responsive.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street
East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
Longboat Observer
Affordable apartment community inches closer to approval
A revival of a project that would bring 210 affordable and attainably priced apartments to the site of a telephone call center and vacant industrial property just north of Fruitville Road continues to move through Sarasota's Development Review Committee. Sarasota Station, the culmination of nearly a decadelong effort by a...
‘The mayor is saying that the people don't deserve to vote’: Tampa city council reacts to Castor’s charter change vetoes
Council has a chance to override the mayor at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Longboat Observer
Environmental lands purchase moves forward in East County
After Manatee County’s Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee was given its first dedicated funding source through the Parks Projects Referendum overwhelmingly passed by the voters in 2020, its staff has been working to find the right properties to buy. In 2023, voters should finally see how that funding...
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda West residents concerned with bridge repair timetable; cite safety issues
It could be two years before a bridge might be back to normal after Hurricane Ian. The bridge on Rotonda Boulevard South was hit hard by Ian, and it’s been closed ever since, making life difficult for those who live there. The detour people have to take to get...
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
Longboat Observer
New apartments progress in downtown Sarasota
More new apartment developments are working their way through the city of Sarasota's Development Review Committee. Developer GK Sarasota Venture is planning Artist Court, a nine-story, 139-unit multifamily building, including town houses, at 200 S. Washington Blvd. at the intersection of Adams Lane. The site is occupied by three one-story commercial buildings totaling 15,735 square feet on 1.39 acres. The applicant is proposing to transfer residential density from abutting parcels, which will require a joint-use agreement.
Comments / 2