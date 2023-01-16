ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Man, dogs killed in Mississippi house fire

By Rachel Hernandez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10k7gY_0kGWxj7Z00

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Authorities are investigating a Jones County house fire that claimed the lives of a man, two dogs and eight puppies on Monday, January 16.

According to Jones County deputies and the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Highway 29 North. A wood-framed home with a large addition was fully engulfed.

Outdoor string lights spark house fire in Tennessee

Officials said Khanh Van Duong, 56, his wife and daughter were home at the time of the fire. Duong told them to leave the home while he went to get the family pets.

His wife and daughter were able to escape, but heavy smoke and flames prevented Duong from leaving or being rescued by firefighters. He died in the fire. Duong’s body was located near the back of the home.

Investigators believe the fire started in the home’s addition, which served as a storage area.

One firefighter was injured, but declined medical transport. Duong’s wife and daughter were not injured.

  • (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiJ6k_0kGWxj7Z00
    (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jS56D_0kGWxj7Z00
    (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNHqB_0kGWxj7Z00
    (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Family uproots for cleaner air away from Moody landfill fire

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The impact of a landfill fire in Moody continues to be felt in St. Clair County and beyond. Nearly two months after the fire started, state officials announced Wednesday that they are taking further action to start putting it out. Breanne Cook and her family live in Trussville but have […]
MOODY, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Unemployment assistance available for some Alabama storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday that workers who became unemployed after severe storms and tornadoes that struck Autauga and Dallas counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, those who live in or worked in the two counties and became unemployed due […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

$4 million grant helps to preserve African American history in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, a $4 million grant is preserving historic Black churches across the country. On Monday, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced its investment in 35 churches nationwide. Five of those churches are in Alabama, two of which are in Birmingham. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth shares priorities in new term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As newly sworn-in officials take office, we sat down with Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor on some of his priorities these next four years. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says the biggest thing he’s learned in his first term is that relationships matter, and he’ll be bringing that with him these next four years. […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Rain Moves in Tonight

Tonight: It will be cloudy with a chance of rain before midnight. Better coverage of rain is between 12-6AM across central Alabama. Other than rain, most will see a cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Futurecast shows rainfall heaviest north of I-20 through 6AM, with showers moving east of I-65 by 8AM […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy