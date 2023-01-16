Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis, ‘Injustice Denier’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ disdain for “woke ideology” is on full display. At a January 2023 inaugural event, the governor boasted that “Florida is where woke goes to die.”. This is more than political bluster. In just the past month, DeSantis has stacked the board of...
DeSantis Administration Wanted ‘Mental Examination’ of 12-Year-Olds Suing Over Trans Rights
A federal judge has rejected a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to conduct “mental examinations” on a pair of 12-year-olds who are plaintiffs in a challenge to a state rule prohibiting Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender people. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle’s two-page decision,...
