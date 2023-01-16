Indiana Dad Arrested After Toddler Wields Loaded Gun on Live TV

Security footage obtained by WTHR News.

An Indiana father was arrested after his toddler walked the hallway of an apartment complex with a loaded handgun—an image that was captured on a live police reality TV show when local cops arrived on the scene. Residents at the Beech Meadow apartments in the Indianapolis suburb of Beech Grove called police after seeing the young boy brandishing a 9-millimeter gun in the hallway, according to WTHR-13 . Because police in the town participate in the REELZ show “On Patrol: Live,” thousands of viewers watched as they found the gun-wielding boy while responding to the report. The boy’s father, 45-year old Shane Osborn, has been charged with child neglect.

Read it at WTHR