Ana Walshe’s Job Reported Her Missing Before Her Husband Did

BOSTON - Surveillance video appears to show Brian Walshe the day after his wife Ana went missing, although he hadn't yet reported her disappearance to police. WBZ obtained security camera footage from inside Press Juice Bar in Norwell from the morning of January 2. Brian Walshe told police he took one of his sons there for a milkshake and that it was the only place he went that day. But investigators say that's a lie and several hours after this stop, Brian Walshe was at the Home Depot in Rockland. He allegedly bought $450 in cleaning supplies in cash.It would...

NORWELL, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO