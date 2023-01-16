ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Ana Walshe’s Job Reported Her Missing Before Her Husband Did

By Tracy Connor
 3 days ago
Cohasset Police

Days after Ana Walshe disappeared , it was her employer—not her husband—who first reported her missing. “Company has contacted the husband, he has not filed a missing person report on female,” a police log examined by the New York Post declared. According to the log, Tishman Speyer told cops that the mother of three had not been seen since Dec. 30, but Brian Walshe told investigators she left her Massachusetts home early on Jan. 1 to attend to a work emergency in Washington, D.C. Brian Walshe, a convicted art fraudster, has been charged with misleading police looking into Ana’s disappearance.

