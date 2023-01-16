ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland firm up interest in West Ham midfield man

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

A central midfielder, not a striker, is reportedly set to become Sunderland's first January signing.

Sunderland appear to have firmed up their interest in West Ham youngster Pierre Ekwah, with the midfielder set to become the Black Cats' first January signing.

Reports of a possible move for Ekwah first emerged last week from the West Ham side, with sources saying the Hammers were keen to move the Frenchman on.

That initial interest now appears to have been followed up by Sunderland according to journalist Alan Nixon , who says the Wearside club will sign him on an initial loan deal.

It remains to be seen, however, if the deal will include an obligation or an option to buy in the summer.

Ekwah joined West Ham 18 months ago from the Chelsea academy following a trial, and he still has 18 months left on his deal.

Tony Mowbray confirmed Sunderland were looking for a new central midfielder after the FA Cup win at Shrewsbury. Jay Matete is spending the rest of the season at League One leaders Plymouth, leaving a gap in the Sunderland squad.

Ekwah, who is a physical central midfielder, left-footed, and can also fill in at left-back if need be, would appear to tick a lot of the boxes.

“I would say that we're still looking for a six, who can become an eight,” Mowbray said.

"When you play against a team who has two sitting midfielders, we can push one of ours on and at the moment we do that with Dan Neil. We sit Corry and Dan and if they play two sitters, Dan can push on.

"So we want that flexibility of one who can play deeper but also a bit higher if required. In an ideal world, we'd find that, a versatile player who can run and tackle, and can pass.

"That's Stuart Harvey's job to find him, and I'll just tick the box."

