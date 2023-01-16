ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Wish list for BYU football heading into Big 12

By Dick Harmon
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zHv9_0kGWxKFW00
BYU coach Kalani Sitake gets hyped up after his team scores against Notre Dame, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU has about 230 days to prepare for the opening game of the 2023 football season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

It will take a lot of work. Growing pains are expected. Fan expectations need to calibrate with reality. There are tons of things the program needs to compete week-in and week-out against Big 12 opponents.

It took former Mountain West Conference members TCU and Utah almost a decade in the Big 12 and Pac-12 to recruit enough talent and depth to reach the upper echelons of their respective leagues, with the Horned Frogs making it to the CFP championship this season.

I polled former BYU players, asking them if they had a magic wand to wave, what would be the top three things on their wish list for head coach Kalani Sitake to get in the next 200 days.

Related

At the top of the list are resources and better success in recruiting. Said former corner, Derwin Gray, who played in BYU’s 1990 win over defending national champion Miami: “If you go into a fight with a water gun, you are going to lose. You need the resources to compete and win.”

Here’s what they said:

Derwin Gray , author, former BYU, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panther DB, lead pastor of Transformation Church, South Carolina

  1. Entering the Big 12, Sitake and his staff must create a culture of uncommon belief, uncommon enthusiasm, uncommon effort and uncommon discipline.
  2. It would be great for Sitake to land some premier defensive tackles, defensive ends and cornerbacks through the transfer portal.
  3. The lifeblood of college football is recruiting, and entering the Big 12 I’d love to see Sitake land the best LDS players in the country and key elite non-LDS players in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycle.

Reno Mahe , a former RB coach under Sitake and player for the Philadelphia Eagles

  1. Give Sitake his players. Ask about Khyiris Tonga . Him getting into school was a nightmare.  Some players Sitake needs won’t be allowed in, even after serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
  2. Let him own his program. The most successful programs allow the head coach to have a say on anything that touches the program. I hope he has the freedom to have full control.
  3. Proper funding. From recruiting to coaching to anything that involves football, it needs to be properly funded. It is hard to recruit against the big boys when your budgets is with the small boys. I don’t know the numbers, if the rumors are true, I hope the Big 12 can change that.

David Nixon , former BYU linebacker, former Oakland Raider, Houston Texan and St. Louis Ram and current BYUtv analyst

  1. Hire a consultant that has lengthy experience coaching in the Big 12 to help with the transition and what to expect.
  2. Detailed workout regimens that prepare players’ bodies for the grind of a P5 conference schedule.
  3. Recruiting. Figure out what the perfect balance of transfer portal and high school kids is; how to build a sustainable team with experience and depth.

Riley Nelson , former BYU QB, current KSL Radio game color analyst

  1. A QB. Hopefully Kedon Slovis is the guy everyone hopes he will be and if he isn’t, someone else will step up. A good QB increases your team’s margin for error exponentially and can cover a multitude of deficiencies. At all levels of football in today’s game, the guy under center has the most outsized impact on the team’s success.
  2. Humility. There’s nothing like the real thing. As much as we all want to believe that the recent schedules are similar to what BYU will face, they are walking into a whole new arena. The independence schedules, especially recently, were better than what G5 would have been, but a P5 conference schedule is a different level. Utah and TCU made the jump with BCS bowl victories in their very recent past and struggled for multiple years. The program needs to accept the coming challenges with humility and courage. That will produce the most rapid rate of improvement and adjustment needed to compete consistently.
  3. Patience. As much as I like to dream that BYU will be at the top of the conference and competing in the expanded playoff in its first few years in the conference, history has shown that to be the extremely rare exception, with no true precedents. It will take more time ... more time than most of us think.

Kalin Hall , former running back, father of QB Jaren Hall

  1. Three massive three-technique trench players.
  2. Multiple 6-foot-4 playmakers with sub. 4.4 speed.
  3. Four defensive backs the caliber of Derwin Gray and Mike Davis.

Mitch Mathews , receiver on game-winning Hail Mary to beat Nebraska 2015

  1. Big O-line.
  2. Big D-line.
  3. Me as a receiver.

Margin Hooks , CEO, Sky’s The Limit Training for wide receivers

  1. Speed.
  2. Depth.
  3. Speed. Explosive plays are a must.

Eric Drage , 12 TD catches 1992

  1. Depth.
  2. Depth.
  3. Depth.

(“I’d also include more toughness up front on both sides of the line; I think changes they’ve made on defense will do this. They need to bring more pressure.”)

Bronson Kaufusi , former Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets defensive end

  1. Most physical guys in the trenches.
  2. Elite pass rush.
  3. Immediate impact players from transfer portal/recruiting.

Writing for Fan Nation, associated with the University of Central Florida, Brian Smith said Big 12 newcomers have to look at how Georgia did it to understand the span between the national championship Bulldogs and TCU.

He listed important things Georgia did: 1) Spend money; 2) Have a top-notch strength and conditioning program; 3) Hire a great staff; 4) All the above attracts the top recruits.

Well, that’s all true. But Texas has the most money and it didn’t make the CFP. Texas A&M had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 and had a losing record.

The truth is, it takes a lot of resources, talent, many intangibles, momentum and luck. But of all of them, recruiting has to be at the top.

As Dr. Gray put it the other day on ESPN 960 AM radio, “You can’t out-coach recruiting.”

TCU found that out Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told The Athletic: “If you don’t have good players, you have no chance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oty6i_0kGWxKFW00
Ron Jenkins, Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement

Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
COLUMBUS, OH
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
COLUMBUS, OH
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Announces Retirement

On Tuesday night a longtime college football coach announced his retirement from the game. Jeff Horton, who last served as offensive coordinator at San Diego State, announced he's leaving the program. He spent the past 12 years with the program, serving various roles. Here's what Horton had to say, ...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Jameson Steward

Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes were a play away from defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. As good as Georgia looked against TCU in the Championship Game, Ohio State should have beaten them a week earlier. Now Ohio State will look to bounce back in 2023 without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other players who move on to the NFL.
COLUMBUS, OH
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy