Spokane Valley gives nod to website domain name change

Image courtesy of City of Spokane Valley

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council gave Chad Knodel, manager of technology systems, permission to change the municipality's internet domain name, a move he said would assure people the website is “legitimate, secure and trusted.”

The current domain name for website and email identification is spokanevalley.org. Knodel is changing it to spokanevalley.gov in preparation for the launch of an updated site later this year.

“The top-level domain for U.S. based government organizations is ‘.gov,’" he wrote in a position paper. “The ‘.gov’ domain is more secure and helps make it difficult for malicious actors and scammers to co-opt government websites and email communication.”

In order to change the domain name, Knodel told the city council that an authorization letter must be provided by the highest elected official in the organization, which would be Mayor Pam Haley.

Once the letter is drafted, Knodel said it would be submitted for review and he anticipated the name change would take place in about 20 days. However, he said the new domain would not be implemented until the new city website becomes active.

Even if the domain name changes, he said the city will retain rights to the current name, and anyone searching or emailing the city would be routed to the new domain so there would be no loss or disruption of services for citizens.

Councilor Laura Padden asked Knodel at the Jan. 10 meeting why the city did not use “spokanevalley.wa.gov,” which would be the same format as many other agencies.

Knodel replied that “.wa” was reserved for state entities.

He said there would be no added cost to make the change.