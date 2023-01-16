ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Person in police custody dies in Raleigh

Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Garner teacher remembered by students, family members

A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Person dies in RPD custody

Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus

Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

After garbage spill, I-40 West reopens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A truck overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 40, spilling garbage on the roadway and closing the westbound direction for hours. I-40 West reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near exit 283 near I-540. The area had been closed since 11:15 a.m. At noon, traffic was slowly squeezing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

HEART, Police help detain man in Durham home

HEART and Durham police helped detain a man holding a gun to his head inside a Durham home without incident. WRAL New's Monica Casey spoke with the director of Durham's Community Safety Department to explain how HEART teams can impact policing.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NC State Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run

Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County's top prosecutor.
WRAL

The benefits of Wake Forest's new ghost kitchen concept

Flavor District officially opened Jan. 18, 2023 in Wake Forest. WRAL News spoke to the owner and local vendors about how the ghost kitchen concept is helping restaurants make money during the pandemic.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Wolfspeed expansion provides opportunities for local businesses

Wolfspeed is bringing it's semiconductor plant to Chatham County. WRAL News' Matt Talhelm shows how the construction of the plant is building opportunities for local businesses.
WRAL

Truck crashes into Harnett County home

ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man taken into custody at Durham home

A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Flavor District's ghost kitchen concept shines light on new restaurants

Flavor District officially opened its doors for the first time in Wake Forest Tuesday. The new venue has multiple restaurants in one central location. Families can order from multiple restaurants in one order for both pickup and delivery, with only one delivery fee. The food available ranges from BBQ and...

