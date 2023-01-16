Read full article on original website
northcountrynow.com
Skate time in Massena
Massena residents Timothy R. Cameron and his son, Timothy C. Cameron, skate together during a recent public skating session at the Massena Arena. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Steel columns go up at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Above, structural steel columns are being put in place by a crane at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. For more, read story here. SLH photo.
northcountrynow.com
Learning to skate in Massena
Massena resident Sarah Huto helps her daughter, Locklyn, learn to skate during a public skating session at the Massena Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The arena was busy with skaters enjoying the free public skating session on the holiday, sponsored by Massena Sons of Amvets. Photo courtesy of Sarah Huto.
northcountrynow.com
Massena martial artists
Sensei Steven Thibeault, of Massena Martial Arts, teaches members of the Police Activities League (PAL) defensive martial arts techniques each Friday at the Massena after-school program. If interested, contact the office at 315-705-6075 to sign up. Here, Christopher and Bailey Bell receive instruction from Thibeault. Photo courtesy of Massena PAL.
northcountrynow.com
Open house at new Canton historian's office
Above, John Casserly and Frank White, 104 years young, check out some Canton history during an open house held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new Canton Historian Office, 7 Main St., Canton. Historian Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
northcountrynow.com
Gibson Brothers coming to Norwood
The celebrated Gibson Brothers, Eric and Leigh, will perform with their band at Norwood Norfolk school on Feb. 4. The brothers from Ellenburg Depot are considered among the best bluegrass performers and songwriters in the world. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.gibsonbrothers.com/tour-1. Read more here. Photo submitted.
wwnytv.com
Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
northcountrynow.com
Vehicle fire in Potsdam Monday
A vehicle caught fire Monday morning at Blevins Motors, 6691 State Highway 56, but firefighters were able to limit damage to the one vehicle. Read more here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
northcountrynow.com
Wins trip to Dominican Republic
Terry Jensen, on the right, (right) of Massena, was the randomly selected winner of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s trip raffle for a one-week stay at the Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Terry received her award from Auxiliary President Maria Macaulay. The fundraiser made over $6,000 which will be used towards the purchase of hospital equipment. Submitted Photo.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County Health System welcomes new Family Nurse Practitioner
LOWVILLE, NY- Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Family Practice are pleased to welcome Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Topits, FNP-C, to the medical staff. Nicole joins Monica Kwicklis, MD, M. Lynn Pisaniello, MD, Shirley Tuttle-Malone, DO, John Wat, DO, Stacey Walton, FNP-C, and Kathy Der, FNP-C. She will see...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
wwnytv.com
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words. Tammy Higby has spoken to 7 News several times about her living situation. From living at the Hotis Motel, was condemned, to getting help from the now-closed temporary homeless shelter on...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Jefferson County: Troopers
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Christopher P. Robertson, 30, of Chaumont, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
wwnytv.com
Egg prices continue to climb; restaurant owners adapt to the cost
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - As Avian Flu cases jump, so do the prices of eggs. That makes life difficult for diners where eggs are a mainstay on the menu. “Egg prices are through the roof, but we’re surviving,” said Dawn Lelakowski, Owner of Church Street Diner. According...
informnny.com
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
wwnytv.com
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
wwnytv.com
Watertown City Council members go back and forth over cyberspace while golf club deal remains on pause
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s controversial $3.4 Million deal for the Watertown Golf Club spilled over from City Hall to cyber space with a weekend war of words erupting. “People are looking for the City Council to work together to stop the drama, stop the...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
