Canton, NY

northcountrynow.com

Skate time in Massena

Massena residents Timothy R. Cameron and his son, Timothy C. Cameron, skate together during a recent public skating session at the Massena Arena. NCNow photo.
MASSENA, NY
northcountrynow.com

Learning to skate in Massena

Massena resident Sarah Huto helps her daughter, Locklyn, learn to skate during a public skating session at the Massena Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The arena was busy with skaters enjoying the free public skating session on the holiday, sponsored by Massena Sons of Amvets. Photo courtesy of Sarah Huto.
MASSENA, NY
northcountrynow.com

Massena martial artists

Sensei Steven Thibeault, of Massena Martial Arts, teaches members of the Police Activities League (PAL) defensive martial arts techniques each Friday at the Massena after-school program. If interested, contact the office at 315-705-6075 to sign up. Here, Christopher and Bailey Bell receive instruction from Thibeault. Photo courtesy of Massena PAL.
MASSENA, NY
northcountrynow.com

Open house at new Canton historian's office

Above, John Casserly and Frank White, 104 years young, check out some Canton history during an open house held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new Canton Historian Office, 7 Main St., Canton. Historian Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
CANTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Gibson Brothers coming to Norwood

The celebrated Gibson Brothers, Eric and Leigh, will perform with their band at Norwood Norfolk school on Feb. 4. The brothers from Ellenburg Depot are considered among the best bluegrass performers and songwriters in the world. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.gibsonbrothers.com/tour-1. Read more here. Photo submitted.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
OGDENSBURG, NY
northcountrynow.com

Vehicle fire in Potsdam Monday

A vehicle caught fire Monday morning at Blevins Motors, 6691 State Highway 56, but firefighters were able to limit damage to the one vehicle. Read more here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Wins trip to Dominican Republic

Terry Jensen, on the right, (right) of Massena, was the randomly selected winner of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s trip raffle for a one-week stay at the Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Terry received her award from Auxiliary President Maria Macaulay. The fundraiser made over $6,000 which will be used towards the purchase of hospital equipment. Submitted Photo.
MASSENA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County Health System welcomes new Family Nurse Practitioner

LOWVILLE, NY- Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Family Practice are pleased to welcome Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Topits, FNP-C, to the medical staff. Nicole joins Monica Kwicklis, MD, M. Lynn Pisaniello, MD, Shirley Tuttle-Malone, DO, John Wat, DO, Stacey Walton, FNP-C, and Kathy Der, FNP-C. She will see...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Egg prices continue to climb; restaurant owners adapt to the cost

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - As Avian Flu cases jump, so do the prices of eggs. That makes life difficult for diners where eggs are a mainstay on the menu. “Egg prices are through the roof, but we’re surviving,” said Dawn Lelakowski, Owner of Church Street Diner. According...
CARTHAGE, NY
informnny.com

Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow, sleet & freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash

RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

