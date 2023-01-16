Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour
Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
Alice Cooper Bringing New Stage Show for 2023 Spring Headline Tour
The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, is bringing something fresh to the road this spring, as he's preparing an all-new stage shows that he's dubbed "Too Close for Comfort." While Cooper kept quiet on details of the forthcoming tour, given his penchant for grabbing the audience's attention, you can bank...
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour Since Passing of Frontman Trevor Strnad
The Black Dahlia Murder will embark on their first tour since the tragic passing of frontman Trevor Strnad. Support will come from Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic during the six-week North American run. The Spring outing, dubbed “The Verminous Remnant Tour,” kicks off with a performance at the...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates
NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
100 gecs Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
100 gecs are hitting the road this spring. Dylan Brady and Laure Les are set to release their second album, 10,000 gecs, in late March, and, now, they’ve announced that they’ll be touring North American in support of the album. Machine Girl are set to open for the band on tour, with select dates featuring Fever Ray as co-headliner. Find the full list of dates below.
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
loudersound.com
Metallica launch video for new song Screaming Suicide
Watch the video for Screaming Suicide, the second single previewing Metallica album number 11, 72 Seasons. Metallica have released a video for Screaming Suicide, the second song to be unveiled from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. The release follows that of Lux Æterna, which dropped in November. "Screaming...
Premiere: The Band of Heathens Share Album Sample Ahead of Ninth Studio Release
Purveyors of a fiercely independent sound, the Band of Heathens are back, this time with Simple Things. The Austin-formed band, best known for their Texas-textured style, are once again set to deliver their trademark sound—a rolling thunder of bluesy Americana, thumping country, and rumbling rock and roll—on their ninth studio album.
Nu-Metal Madness Tour Announces 2023 Dates – (hed)p.e., Crazy Town + More
Crazy Town and (hed)p.e. have announced another leg of their Nu-Metal Madness tour, which previously saw Adema and Flaw as the openers. Adema are still on the bill for the upcoming set of dates, but Tantric will be the other opener instead. The tour, dubbed Nu-Metal Madness 2, will kick...
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Yaeji Details New Album With a Hammer and Spring 2023 Tour
Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”. Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing...
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death revealed
Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan suffered “sudden cardiac dysfunction” before his vehicle crashed into the side of the building in October, medical officials said Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, hardening of the arteries also contributed to the death of Leslie, 67, who was pronounced dead at the scene in Hollywood on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Stryper’s Michael Sweet Says God ‘Doesn’t Control Us Like Robots’
Stryper bandleader Michael Sweet is opening up further about how his faith in God affects his outlook — including during the tragic occurrences of life. His knowledge comes from experience. After all, Stryper plan to spend 2023 touring behind their latest album, last year's The Final Battle. It features songs such as "Rise to the Call," "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" and "Near." And as the band's 13th studio LP since 1984, it's no reach to say that Stryper — the group that helped coin Christian metal — know a thing or two about faith. Sweet often speaks on moral concepts such as free will, which Christians believe is given by God.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Guitar Center Employee Puts Person in Chokehold, Drags Them Outside of Store
In a viral video from Reddit, someone who appears to be a Guitar Center employee in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tackles a person who was reportedly causing a problem in the store. They put them in the martial arts chokehold called a rear naked choke before dragging them outside the musical instrument retailer.
