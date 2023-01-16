ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
Loudwire

Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Loudwire

NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates

NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
TEXAS STATE
Pitchfork

100 gecs Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

100 gecs are hitting the road this spring. Dylan Brady and Laure Les are set to release their second album, 10,000 gecs, in late March, and, now, they’ve announced that they’ll be touring North American in support of the album. Machine Girl are set to open for the band on tour, with select dates featuring Fever Ray as co-headliner. Find the full list of dates below.
Consequence

Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
BAKERSFIELD, CA
loudersound.com

Metallica launch video for new song Screaming Suicide

Watch the video for Screaming Suicide, the second single previewing Metallica album number 11, 72 Seasons. Metallica have released a video for Screaming Suicide, the second song to be unveiled from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. The release follows that of Lux Æterna, which dropped in November. "Screaming...
Consequence

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death revealed

Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan suffered “sudden cardiac dysfunction” before his vehicle crashed into the side of the building in October, medical officials said Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, hardening of the arteries also contributed to the death of Leslie, 67, who was pronounced dead at the scene in Hollywood on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Stryper’s Michael Sweet Says God ‘Doesn’t Control Us Like Robots’

Stryper bandleader Michael Sweet is opening up further about how his faith in God affects his outlook — including during the tragic occurrences of life. His knowledge comes from experience. After all, Stryper plan to spend 2023 touring behind their latest album, last year's The Final Battle. It features songs such as "Rise to the Call," "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" and "Near." And as the band's 13th studio LP since 1984, it's no reach to say that Stryper — the group that helped coin Christian metal — know a thing or two about faith. Sweet often speaks on moral concepts such as free will, which Christians believe is given by God.
TEXAS STATE
Loudwire

Loudwire

