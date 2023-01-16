Stryper bandleader Michael Sweet is opening up further about how his faith in God affects his outlook — including during the tragic occurrences of life. His knowledge comes from experience. After all, Stryper plan to spend 2023 touring behind their latest album, last year's The Final Battle. It features songs such as "Rise to the Call," "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" and "Near." And as the band's 13th studio LP since 1984, it's no reach to say that Stryper — the group that helped coin Christian metal — know a thing or two about faith. Sweet often speaks on moral concepts such as free will, which Christians believe is given by God.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO