Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Dr. Michael Darwin White

By Carter Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Dr. Michael Darwin White, DDS, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Dr. White was born Oct. 20, 1947 in Richmond County, the son of Ruby Russell White and the late David Franklin White Jr.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry and had worked with the State of North Carolina in various dental programs.

Surviving are his mother, Ruby Russell White; sisters, Lorraine White Johnson (Douglas) and Barbara Ann Lovett; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Richmond County Memorial Park with the Rev. Darrel Bowles officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is assisting the White family.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Paul Henry Hoffman Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — Paul Henry Hoffman Jr., 75, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born Feb. 7, 1947 in Richmond County, son of the late Paul Henry Hoffman Sr. and Beulah Everette Hoffman. Mr. Hoffman worked for more than 25 years...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Tony Anthony Womack

RALEIGH — Tony Anthony Womack, 60, of Raleigh, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Clyde Watkins

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James Clyde Watkins, 100, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, 1 until 5 p.m....
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Martha Black Chavis

ROCKINGHAM — Martha “CeeCee” Black Chavis, 64, of Rockingham, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Halifax, Virginia, Nov. 1, 1958, daughter of the late James Roland Black Jr. and Charlotte Mae Lawson Black. CeeCee worked in textiles prior to...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Eileen J. David

HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Harold Homesley

SEVEN LAKES — James Harold Homesley, 88, a resident of Seven Lakes, North Carolina, and formerly of St. Simons Island, Georgia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at his home. Mr. Homesley was born Sept. 30, 1934 in Gaston County, North Carolina, a son of the late James Thadeus...
SEVEN LAKES, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley

HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
HAMLET, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Daniel Lee Gibson III

ROCKINGHAM — Daniel “Danny” Lee Gibson III, 43, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 24, 1979, in Austin, Texas, son of Annie Louise Clawson Grady and the late Daniel Lee Gibson Jr. Danny was preceded in death by...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman

HAMLET — Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. She was born March 18, 1966 in Richmond County, daughter of the late George Lewis O’Quinn and Ruth Floyd Jordan. Lynn previously worked in shipping in...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Larry Carter

Mr. Larry Carter, 69, passed on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Barbara Greer Harrill

ROCKINGHAM — Barbara Greer Harrill, 93, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born in Kershaw County, South Carolina. Mrs. Harrill was a retired educator, having worked at Richmond Technical Institute and Richmond Senior High School. She earned her degree at Pembroke University graduating first in her class, all while having three children at home. She obtained her Master’s Degree from N.C. State University.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Charles William Morman Sr.

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Charles William Morman Sr., 68, of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 329 West Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Linda Dawkins Smith

ROCKINGHAM — Linda Dawkins Smith, 71, of Rockingham, passed peacefully in her home Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. Born March 9, 1951 in Richmond County, she was the daughter of the late Curt and Musetta Bethune Dawkins. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Along with...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Willis Hodges

CORDOVA — James “Jimmy” Willis Hodges, 89, of Cordova, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Rockingham, surrounded by his close, loving family. He was born July 29, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late Leslie Willis Hodges and Annie Lee...
CORDOVA, NC
