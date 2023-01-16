OBITUARY: Dr. Michael Darwin White

ROCKINGHAM — Dr. Michael Darwin White, DDS, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Dr. White was born Oct. 20, 1947 in Richmond County, the son of Ruby Russell White and the late David Franklin White Jr.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry and had worked with the State of North Carolina in various dental programs.

Surviving are his mother, Ruby Russell White; sisters, Lorraine White Johnson (Douglas) and Barbara Ann Lovett; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Richmond County Memorial Park with the Rev. Darrel Bowles officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is assisting the White family.