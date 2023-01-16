Hillsboro Police heard about an alleged threat of a shooting planned for Jan. 13 at Hillsboro High School and determined it was an unfounded rumor a student had started. “The latest update on the alleged threat has come to a conclusion,” Hillsboro Police posted Jan. 14 on its Facebook page. “The initial student of interest’s family has been very cooperative. The identified student is no longer a person of interest and has been cleared of any participation of illegal activities at the school. We were able to track down the source of the alleged active shooter rumor and confirmed it was only a rumor.”

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO