Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Related
Convicted felon going back to prison for pointing gun at people outside nightclub
A Belleville, Illinois, man was sentenced earlier this week to nearly six years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
wish989.com
Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
edglentoday.com
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
Undocumented man sentenced over Metro East fentanyl, heroin bust
A federal judge has sentenced an undocumented immigrant from Mexico after he was busted with fentanyl and heroin inside a car.
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Traffic stop led to bust of multi-state crime ring, police say
Florissant police are crediting a minor traffic stop with uncovering a large, cross-country identity theft operation.
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
Material that led to exposure concerns at prison in Hillsboro, Illinois, was baby powder, nasal spray
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Twenty-two corrections officers were taken to the hospital for treatment after potential substance exposure, but an investigation found those substances were not harmful. According to Anders Lindall of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, the potential exposure happened at John A...
advantagenews.com
Man open-carrying weapons jailed in Alton
Alton Police diffused what could have potentially been a deadly situation this (Wednesday) afternoon as a man carrying what is believed to be a pair of weapons was taken into custody. Just before 2pm, police say the suspect was spotted walking along Broadway walking in the 1200 block of E. Broadway while armed with a handgun.
Sauget, Illinois man charged in Soulard homicide
A man from Sauget, Illinois, has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Man convicted of murder freed after conviction overturned, St. Louis prosecutors decline new trial date
ST. LOUIS — Within the span of a 10-minute hearing Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office went from asking a judge for more time before agreeing to set a new trial date for a man convicted of first-degree murder to dropping the case against him all together.
Metro East smash-and-grab thieves busted with heroin, loaded guns
Three people are behind bars after police impeded a smash-and-grab theft at one Metro East store.
myleaderpaper.com
Alleged shooting threat at Hillsboro High deemed not credible
Hillsboro Police heard about an alleged threat of a shooting planned for Jan. 13 at Hillsboro High School and determined it was an unfounded rumor a student had started. “The latest update on the alleged threat has come to a conclusion,” Hillsboro Police posted Jan. 14 on its Facebook page. “The initial student of interest’s family has been very cooperative. The identified student is no longer a person of interest and has been cleared of any participation of illegal activities at the school. We were able to track down the source of the alleged active shooter rumor and confirmed it was only a rumor.”
Illinois man facing murder charges in shooting death of man trying to steal car in Soulard
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Sauget, Illinois, man in a fatal shooting that occurred in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in early January. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brett Kress, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal...
advantagenews.com
Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire
Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
Washington Missourian
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
Woman Released From Jail After Firing at St. Louis Police Now Charged
Jada Davis, 54, is facing two felonies after an exchange of gunfire outside the Social Security Building
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting near I-70
A late-night police chase in St. Charles County ends with officers shooting and killing a suspect in Wentzville. A stretch of I-70 west in Wentzville was shut down for hours as the police investigation unfolded.
Comments / 1