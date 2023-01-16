ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases

MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
CENTRALIA, IL
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
BETHALTO, IL
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
HILLSBORO, IL
Man open-carrying weapons jailed in Alton

Alton Police diffused what could have potentially been a deadly situation this (Wednesday) afternoon as a man carrying what is believed to be a pair of weapons was taken into custody. Just before 2pm, police say the suspect was spotted walking along Broadway walking in the 1200 block of E. Broadway while armed with a handgun.
ALTON, IL
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
Alleged shooting threat at Hillsboro High deemed not credible

Hillsboro Police heard about an alleged threat of a shooting planned for Jan. 13 at Hillsboro High School and determined it was an unfounded rumor a student had started. “The latest update on the alleged threat has come to a conclusion,” Hillsboro Police posted Jan. 14 on its Facebook page. “The initial student of interest’s family has been very cooperative. The identified student is no longer a person of interest and has been cleared of any participation of illegal activities at the school. We were able to track down the source of the alleged active shooter rumor and confirmed it was only a rumor.”
HILLSBORO, MO
Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire

Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt

The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

