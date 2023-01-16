Read full article on original website
Police Pension Board Meeting Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. Board members will look at reports and the bills, and consider new eligibility for surviving spouses of police officers.
County Board Approves Highway Engineer Salary
The Bond County Board met Tuesday and approved a resolution for the salary of Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle. The salary is 95 percent of the figure recommended by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The amount approved was $99,866. One half will be paid by the county from its...
GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update
Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
Greenville Council Grant Request TIF Resolution
At its regular January meeting last week, the Greenville City Council held a public hearing then approved a resolution to apply for a state grant. The city is applying for funds to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. A total of $1.5 million is being requested from the state’s...
Salvation Army Committee Thanks Community
Following the announcement that the Bond County Salvation Army campaign for 2022 had exceeded its goal, the organizers of the drive wished to express their thanks to the community…
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
Local candidates getting ready for spring election
The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention
The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen. Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman. Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and...
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Jane Scott
Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
Douglas Carroll Stidham
Douglas Carroll Stidham, 81, of Damiansville, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home. He was born July 29, 1941 in Roda, VA, the son of Mack David and Ona Mae, nee Hill, Stidham. He married Ann M. Griffin May 23, 1964 in Bartow, FL and she survives in Damiansville.
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus
Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus, age 81, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 17, 1941 in Breese, a son of the late Edward and Emma, nee Haukap, Nordhaus. In addition...
Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker
Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker (Effingham, IL) — Former GOP candidate for Illinois Attorney General Tom Devore issued the following statement today:. “I am pleased to announce this morning we have filed our first lawsuit in...
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The anti-social …. In theory, social media connects us. In reality, in many ways, it disconnects us. Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues. A historic district...
