ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Pandemic Funding Saved More Americans From Medical Debt

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The number of Americans who had trouble paying their medical bills dropped precipitously between 2019 and 2021, and funds from the American Rescue Plan and other federal pandemic relief programs may have been a reason why, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Channel 3000

How much millennials make in each state

Millennials are more diverse and better educated than the generations before them. But while this group makes up a large portion of today's American workforce, their entry into it came at a time of economic turmoil. And that has created a generation of workers paying attention to where jobs are available—and lucrative.

Comments / 0

Community Policy