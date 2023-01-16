ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Lakes, NC

OBITUARY: James Harold Homesley

By Carter Funeral Home
 3 days ago
SEVEN LAKES — James Harold Homesley, 88, a resident of Seven Lakes, North Carolina, and formerly of St. Simons Island, Georgia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Homesley was born Sept. 30, 1934 in Gaston County, North Carolina, a son of the late James Thadeus and Thelma Margaret Hammitt Homesley.

He had served his country in the U.S. Army and attended Wake Forest University. He began his career with AT&T in Charlotte, North Carolina, and retired as district marketing manager in Atlanta, Georgia. Following his retirement, he along with his wife Barbara, owned and operated a real estate agency in St. Simons, Georgia.

Mr. Homesley is survived by his wife, Barbara Covington Homesley; sons, James Harold “Hal” Homesley Jr. (Diane B.) and David Mitchell “Mitch” Homesley; grandchildren, James H. “Jamey” Homesley III (Taylor Rae), Jessica Diane Homesley and David Mitchell Homesley Jr. (Rachel Maxey); great grandchildren, David Mitchell Homesley III, Annison Lynn Homesley and Reagan Catherine Homesley; and a sister, Lynette Homesley Taylor (Paul).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

